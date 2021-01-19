Kim Kardashian & Kanye Have Stopped Going For Marriage Counselling: Reports

Keeping Up With The Kardashian star Kim Kardashian may be heading towards a divorce with Kanye West. Rumours about the couple splitting up have been in news for quite some time after Kanye sent out tweets insulting Kim and her family. Moreover, Kanye had revealed their marital problems in public and had accused her of cheating on him.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

Media portal People had earlier reported that Kim and Kanye and sought to marital therapy to salvage their relationship. However, recent reports in the portal suggest that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may soon file for a divorce. A source told the media portal that the couple has “completely” stopped going to marriage counselling.

The portal also reported that Grammy winner Kanye is talking to divorce lawyers this week. Multiple sources have confirmed to People that Kim too plans to file for a divorce from West, though there has been no official statement from the reality TV star or her representatives. Kim has been working with high profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, suggests the media portal.

Another report in the media portal states that Kim and Kanye are just not on the same page regarding their future as a family. Moreover, Kim is okay with it, reports state. Reportedly, Kim is clear about what she wants to do with her life.

The reality TV star wants to continue living in L.A. and wants to create the best life for her kids. Moreover, she wants to focus on her work passions. The Kardashian sister wants to work towards her law degree as well and wants to continue to fight for criminal justice reform.

Apart from that, she wats to focus on her children that she shares with Kanye. The couple are parents to two daughters, North and Chicago and two sons, Saint and Psalm. North is the oldest and is seven years of age while their youngest child is Psalm, who will turn two in May.

Kim Kardashian's divorce decision

The media portal reports that a source told them that the Kim feels her future does not align with West’s. This was apparent to her, according to the media portal, after Kanye’s 2020 presidential run and controversial Twitter rants. Reportedly, the two adore each other but have too many differences.

