'Indian Matchmaking' Cast List And Their Instagram And Twitter Handles; Check It Out

After dating shows like Too Hot To Handle and Dating Around, the streaming giant Netflix is now out with an Indian dating show called Indian Matchmaking. This show features single millennials who try to search for their perfect match with the help of a matchmaker, Sima Taparia. Here is the Indian Matchmaking cast's full list:

Indian Matchmaking cast:

Aparna Shewakramani Pradhyuman Marloo Nadia Jagessar Vyasar Ganesan Ankita Bansal Akshay Rupam Richa

Indian Matchmaking cast's Instagram:

Aparna Shewakramani:

Aparna Shewakramani is Houston-based lawyer. She was on the lookout of a partner who was as career-driven as she was. Her Instagram handle is @aparnashewakramani. You can check out Aparna Shewakramani’s Instagram profile here:

Pradhyuman Marloo:

Pradhyuman Marloo is a 30-year-old jewellery designer from Mumbai. Marloo rejected a lot of girls before coming on the show. Marloo’s Instagram handle is @pradhyum.m. You can check out Pradhyuman Marloo’s Instagram account here:

Nadia Jagessar:

Nadia Jagessar is an event planner from New Jersey. Although her life revolves around fancy weddings, she wishes to get married in a court and throw a small beach party thereafter. Nadia Jagessar’s Instagram handle is @nadiajagessar. You can check out Nadia Jagessar’s Instagram profile here:

Vyasar Ganesan:

Vyasar Ganesan is an Austin-based college counsellor. Vyasar is also a pop-culture enthusiast. He is on the lookout of a woman who would be okay with his quirks and game nights, be a good communicator, up for an adventure, and also a foodie. Unfortunately, Vyasar Ganesan does not have an Instagram handle, however, he does have a Twitter account. Vyasar Ganesan’s Twitter handle is @NotVyasarG. You can check out his Twitter account here:

Sorry about my mouse being in screen, but this is the best of all possible intros #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/C23FTsrsaY — Vyasar M G OMG (@NotVyasarG) July 17, 2020

Ankita Bansal:

Ankita Bansal is a Delhi-based entrepreneur who co-founded a denim brand called There! Ankita Bansal was on the lookout of a pleasant and romantic partner. Ankita Bansal’s Instagram handle is @ankitabansal90. You can check out Ankita Bansal’s Instagram account here:

Akshay:

Akshay is a 25-year-old from Mumbai who decided to get married since his mother, Preeti wanted a daughter-in-law. Preeti had several specifications when it came to choosing a daughter-in-law. Further, Akshay too rejected several girls before choosing a wife.

Rupam:

Rupam is a divorced single mother who tries to find love in Denver. Rupam is on the lookout of a man who belongs to the Sikh faith. Further, she also wanted her partner to be simple, ambitious, caring, and affectionate.

Richa:

Richa made an appearance in Episode 8 of Indian Matchmaking. Richa is from San Diego and is the last single child in her family. She has a lot of requirements when it comes to choosing a partner.

