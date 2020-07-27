'Indian Matchmaking' Quiz: Find Out Who Your Soulmate Is From This Netflix Reality Show

Indian Matchmaking is one of Netflix's latest reality TV shows that has become a topic of debate and controversy on social media. The show so far has been receiving mixed reviews as some fans of the show claim that it is extremely entertaining, many viewers feel like the show promotes regressive values. If you have watched the show, here is an Indian Matchmaking quiz for you to find out who would be your soulmate among the main characters from the show.

Indian Matchmaking quiz

What is your idea of a fun first date:

A first date according to me should be dinner at a cozy restaurant where they serve cocktails as well. A first date according to me should allow us to get at ease. So playing ping-pong or some fun activity. Organised 55-minute dinner dates. First dates should be short so that if I do not like the person, I can leave soon. Something that I enjoy doing, like horse-riding.

What is your biggest pet peeve:

Someone Ghosting you Someone not as ambitious as you Someone finds your laugh annoying Having to settle down with someone unattractive.

What would be your career choice?

I like to organise events and ceremonies. I like to work in highly professional settings and where the job pays well. I like to teach and interact with large group of people. I like to design and make precious things.

How much do you admire yourself

I love myself but I am humble and modest I think I am the best, but there’s room for others too. I love the way I am and would not want to change I think very highly of myself

What do you notice in the other person

Smile. The person should have a genuine and sweet smile. Profession and their looks. Vibes. I should get good vibes from the person. The person should strike me as attractive.

Would you call yourself judgemental?

Not at all. I do not like it when others judge me so I do not judge others. I judge people a lot. If I do not like something, it is a deal breaker. I do not judge others but get conscious if others judge me. I judge others but I let them be themselves

If most of your answers were 1, then congratulations: Nadia Christina Jagessar is your soulmate.

If most of your answers were 2, then congratulations: Aparna Shewakramani is your soulmate.

If most of your answers were 3, then congratulations: Vyasar Ganesan is your soulmate.

If most of your answers were 4, then congratulations: Pradhyuman Maloo is your soulmate.

