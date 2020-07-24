Indian Matchmaking's Aparna Shewarkramani's Memes Have Taken Twitterverse By Storm

Indian Matchmaking is a popular show on Netflix which is based on a matchmaker finding the bride or groom for her clients. Despite its popularity, the show, its host and the contestants have all managed to grab the attention of meme-makers online. Almost every day, Twitter seems to have a meme fest with the show. This time, the victim is Aparna Shewakramani.
Aparna Shewakramani has gained a lot of popularity since she appeared on the latest episode of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. However, social media seems divided regarding their opinion of her. While some love her for her strong views, others seem to hate her for rejecting men for apparently trivial matters.
Aparna Shewakramani's Indian Matchmaking episode has sparked a meme fest on Twitter and Twitterati seem to be having a field day. While some are funny, others seem relatively brutal. Here is a compilation of the Aparna Shewakramani memes on Twitter:
My life, as narrated by the people in it, amirite fellahs? #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/WppjDHywFc— Emily Ryan Author 🌈👑⚔🌗 (@EmilyRyanAuthor) July 17, 2020
Also Read: Netflix Suggests Sima Taparia's 'Money Heist' Avatar, Fan Says She Will Perfect As Arturo
The next person Sima needs to introduce Aparna to is a therapist #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/L2tL2m8PRm— Magali (@magsssssss_) July 20, 2020
Also Read: Indian Matchmaking's Vyasar 'struggling' With Show's Depiction Of Indian Society
I severely need to know what it is she does on vacation if not relax. Also the way she’s obsessed with travel but hates everywhere she’s been - pic.twitter.com/fPFEKpCkup— taylor (@sewnfruit) July 22, 2020
Also Read: Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia Defends Show With Tone-deaf 'fair & Beautiful' Spiel
Literally no one:— Ahmed Munsif (@ahmedmunsiph) July 21, 2020
Aparna from #IndianMatchmaking: he didn’t know Bolivia had salt flats and I was like “oh, yeah” pic.twitter.com/zKLN5lKtFt
Also Read: Vinay Chadha From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Him
Watching #IndianMatchmaking— Sreha Monica (@shhreyy) July 21, 2020
Aparna’s mother: “What does a mother want? To see them happy. That is all I want.”
Also her: “don’t ever let me down & don’t let me look bad in our society/community. I don’t ever want to see a B on a report card. I don’t want 2 degrees, I want 3.” pic.twitter.com/mRh98eJ4HP
Also Read: Rohan Joshi Back On Instagram Post Threats Courtesy 'Indian Matchmaking', Pokes Fun At Row
Aparna doesn’t like that her date was nice to the waiter bc she should be his focus... #IndianMatchmaking #IndianMatchmakingNetflix pic.twitter.com/tam5aZGeln— manifesting hanbin 🌱 (@dojabins) July 21, 2020
Also Read: Ankita Bansal From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her
no one:— tanisha (@tanishajasani) July 20, 2020
brown parents: #indianmatchmaking pic.twitter.com/Qekxd3z7ln
Also Read: Is 'Indian Matchmaking' Scripted? Find Out If The New Netflix Dating Show Is Real Or Not
When aparna’s mother called srini “srini, the loser” I choked on my rice!!! 😳😭😩#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/TapnHOAmG4— BlackKoffee🇬🇩🌴 (@tropicxltxste) July 19, 2020
Also Read: 'Indian Matchmaking' Couples: Where Are They Now? Find Out Which Couples Ended Up Together
No One:— Reet Singh (@reetxsingh) July 20, 2020
Aparna: “I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was 7”
Also Aparna: “I hate being a lawyer”#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CGa6xH8sk4
Also Read: Srinivas Rao From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Him
Nobody:— Barbie (@barbie_ova) July 19, 2020
Nobody at all:
Aparna:
#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/g5gCEFVlSP
Also Read: Rupam From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her
However, the meme fest seems to have put off Indian Matchmaking's Aparna. In an interview with an entertainment magazine, she said much of the people who watch the show only hear the "sound bites". She also admitted that she forgot there are viewers who think on "that surface level".
Aparna continued that her strategy to battle the meme-makers is to ignore it altogether and she does not have time for such things. She added that she had "definitely" said those things but they are a part of her. However, in the end, they are after all just "sound bites". Despite being an object of memes, Aparna stated that it is important to see Asian women with strong opinions.
In the interview, Shewakramani also opened up about people reaching out to her after and appreciating her being a strong-minded woman. She said they had commended her for speaking the truth about what she wanted on Indian Matchmaking. They have also told her that not often have they seen Asian women being strong and honest about what they want.
Aparna revealed that she is in touch with the three men from Indian Matchmaking, namely Dilip, Jay and Shekar. She also confirmed that they are good friends. Aparna added that to walk out of the show with three such men who are "good, and kind, and grounded" is a success according to her.
Also Read: Vyasar Ganesan From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Him
Also Read: 'Indian Matchmaking' On Netflix: Are The Couples Together Till Date? Find Out
Also Read: Richa From 'Indian Matchmaking': Everything You Need To Know About Her
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.