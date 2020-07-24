Indian Matchmaking's Aparna Shewarkramani's Memes Have Taken Twitterverse By Storm

Indian Matchmaking is a popular show on Netflix which is based on a matchmaker finding the bride or groom for her clients. Despite its popularity, the show, its host and the contestants have all managed to grab the attention of meme-makers online. Almost every day, Twitter seems to have a meme fest with the show. This time, the victim is Aparna Shewakramani.

Aparna Shewakramani becomes a meme-object on social media

Aparna Shewakramani has gained a lot of popularity since she appeared on the latest episode of Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. However, social media seems divided regarding their opinion of her. While some love her for her strong views, others seem to hate her for rejecting men for apparently trivial matters.

Aparna Shewakramani's Indian Matchmaking episode has sparked a meme fest on Twitter and Twitterati seem to be having a field day. While some are funny, others seem relatively brutal. Here is a compilation of the Aparna Shewakramani memes on Twitter:

Twitterati's reaction on Aparna Shewakramani

My life, as narrated by the people in it, amirite fellahs? #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/WppjDHywFc — Emily Ryan Author 🌈👑⚔🌗 (@EmilyRyanAuthor) July 17, 2020

The next person Sima needs to introduce Aparna to is a therapist #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/L2tL2m8PRm — Magali (@magsssssss_) July 20, 2020

I severely need to know what it is she does on vacation if not relax. Also the way she’s obsessed with travel but hates everywhere she’s been - pic.twitter.com/fPFEKpCkup — taylor (@sewnfruit) July 22, 2020

Literally no one:



Aparna from #IndianMatchmaking: he didn’t know Bolivia had salt flats and I was like “oh, yeah” pic.twitter.com/zKLN5lKtFt — Ahmed Munsif (@ahmedmunsiph) July 21, 2020

Watching #IndianMatchmaking



Aparna’s mother: “What does a mother want? To see them happy. That is all I want.”



Also her: “don’t ever let me down & don’t let me look bad in our society/community. I don’t ever want to see a B on a report card. I don’t want 2 degrees, I want 3.” pic.twitter.com/mRh98eJ4HP — Sreha Monica (@shhreyy) July 21, 2020

Aparna doesn’t like that her date was nice to the waiter bc she should be his focus... #IndianMatchmaking #IndianMatchmakingNetflix pic.twitter.com/tam5aZGeln — manifesting hanbin 🌱 (@dojabins) July 21, 2020

When aparna’s mother called srini “srini, the loser” I choked on my rice!!! 😳😭😩#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/TapnHOAmG4 — BlackKoffee🇬🇩🌴 (@tropicxltxste) July 19, 2020

No One:

Aparna: “I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was 7”

Also Aparna: “I hate being a lawyer”#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CGa6xH8sk4 — Reet Singh (@reetxsingh) July 20, 2020

Aparna Shewakramani's opinion on the memes

However, the meme fest seems to have put off Indian Matchmaking's Aparna. In an interview with an entertainment magazine, she said much of the people who watch the show only hear the "sound bites". She also admitted that she forgot there are viewers who think on "that surface level".

Aparna continued that her strategy to battle the meme-makers is to ignore it altogether and she does not have time for such things. She added that she had "definitely" said those things but they are a part of her. However, in the end, they are after all just "sound bites". Despite being an object of memes, Aparna stated that it is important to see Asian women with strong opinions.

In the interview, Shewakramani also opened up about people reaching out to her after and appreciating her being a strong-minded woman. She said they had commended her for speaking the truth about what she wanted on Indian Matchmaking. They have also told her that not often have they seen Asian women being strong and honest about what they want.

Aparna revealed that she is in touch with the three men from Indian Matchmaking, namely Dilip, Jay and Shekar. She also confirmed that they are good friends. Aparna added that to walk out of the show with three such men who are "good, and kind, and grounded" is a success according to her.

