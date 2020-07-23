Indian Matchmaking's Vyasar 'struggling' With Show's Depiction Of Indian Society

Indian Matchmaking is one of Netflix's newest reality TV shows that has become a topic of debate and controversy on social media. While fans of the show claim that it is extremely entertaining, many viewers feel like the show promotes regressive values. The show's host, Sima Taparia, has also been criticised for her comments on Indian Matchmaking. Recently, one of the show's contestants, Vyasar Ganesan, spoke to a news organisation about the show's controversial issues.

Vyasar reveals he is struggling with Indian Matchmaking depiction of Indian society

Vyasar Ganesan is one of the most popular contestants on Indian Matchmaking. In his recent interview, Vyasar stated that there are a lot of critics of the show who are rightfully calling out its very real and very problematic issues like colourism, casteism and other discriminatory practices endemic to matchmaking. Vyasar added that the experience has been interesting and revelatory for him, and he is also reflecting on his own participation in perpetuating these regressive norms.

The contestant also discussed how Indian Matchmaking's host, Sima Taparia, treated male and female contestants differently. Vyasar mentioned that women in Indian culture are constantly told that they have to adjust and make changes to seem like a more appealing match. He revealed that Geeta and Ankita had to go through a rather "distressing encounter." Vyasar also thought that Rupam's story was heartbreaking, as she was told that her chances were very poor.

Vyasar added that no woman deserved to be told that she had to compromise. Any changes made had to be her own decision. Vyasar also revealed that he was struggling with Indian Matchmaking's depictions of orthodox notions. He feared that the show was packaged in a way to entertain non-brown audiences. According to Vyasar, many Americans and non-Indian people might view Indian Matchmaking as a simulacrum of Indian society as a whole.

Vyasar then talked about how Indian society was currently going through a massive upheaval. Women’s rights, LGBQT rights, caste laws were all massive moments in India right now. And in the midst of all that, Indian Matchmaking may just appear as a callous, lighthearted look at Indian misogyny. However, despite all this, Vyasar claimed that he was still happy to be a part of the production.

Though the contestant also accepted the fact that the show had massive problems. Finally, Vyasar concluded by saying that Indian Matchmaking had a lot of things to celebrate, as well as critique. He was glad that people were criticising the show, but at the same time, he also felt like the show had some positive qualities to it.

