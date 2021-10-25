'Insecure' Cast Drops Hints Of 'unexpected' Ending In Season 5 Ahead Of Finale

As the Insecure season 5 recently surfaced online for the fans, some of the cast members from the series discussed the upcoming story of the show and teased the unexpected ending. Insecure season 5 cast members namely Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Christina Elmore, Prentice Penny and Yvonne Orji discussed the upcoming storyline of the new season and stated how the characters were redefining what happiness meant to them.

Insecure season 5 cast teases finale ending

According to the reports by Entertainment Tonight, the cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series, Insecure, Issa Rae, who essays the lead role of Issa Dee in the show talked about her character and stated how she was stuck in her career and love life after learning that Lawrence was pregnant with her ex's child. She further stated how her character was focused on trying to figure out how to move forward, if she could move forward, and what she could do with a lot of the things she'd built in her business and in her personal life.

On the other hand, Jay Ellis, who plays the role of Martin Lawrence Walker, second the thoughts shared by Rae and stated how his character was realising that things didn't have to be the same way he envisioned them. "It is like, What does that really mean when you got your work life in balance and it seems like you have your love life in balance, and then obviously this big shot comes in with the baby, right? And now you are just trying to find sure footing. You are just trying to find somewhere to stand up and not be sinking," he explained.

Even the showrunner, Prentice Penny opened up about how the characters were redefining what happiness meant to them this final season and recalled an instance from the last season. He said, "Last year with Issa [and] Lawrence, happiness is a choice. It's how you define that. So sometimes you can decide that happiness is a feeling, it can change, and so I think that is what we are going to see, is how people redefine happiness."

The final season of the series went on floors on 24 October 2021 at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO and is set to have 10 episodes in all.

Image: Instagram/@insecurehbo