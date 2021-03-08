International Women's Day: 10 Movies And Web Series To Binge Watch On Amazon Prime

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8 to celebrate women. Today being a day to celebrate women and their journey of breaking barriers, we have listed down 10 women-centric movies to watch with your girl gang on Amazon Prime.

Women's Day movies and web series to binge-watch

1 Fleabag

Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London. The series is written by Pheobe Waller-Bridge who also stars in the series as the lead actor. Fleabag is an unfiltered woman who is trying to heal while rejecting anyone who tries to help her. She is a one-woman army.

2 Shakuntala Devi

This Amazon Prime movie is an inspiring story of Shankutala Devi played by Vidya Balan who is a world-renowned mathematician living her life on her own terms. The film is a tribute to her genius mind while also humanising her as a woman and a mother who at one point is at crossroads between her family and her career.

3 Bridget Jones' Diary

The movie is based on a book of the same name written by Helen Fielding. The movie is a superhit movie that is still relatable to women all around the world. The story is about Bridget Jones a 30 something woman who decides to improve her life and chronicle her efforts in a diary. Renee Zellwegger received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Bridget Jones.

4 Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven is an Amazon Prime original that is based on the premise of Tara and Karan who own a wedding planning business in Delhi. The web series is a blend of old and new wedding traditions while unravelling the liberal fabric of the upper-class Delhi society as the duo navigates through arranged marriages, dowry transactions and virginity tests.

5 Little Women

The movie is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott bestseller novel of the same name. Directed by Great Gerwig and starring strong female leads like Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan, the movie is based on a timeless story of four sisters each of whom is determined to live life on their own terms.

6 Wonder Woman

This is a life me up for all those women who are feeling down and needs to be appreciated for the person they are. Former princess of the amazons, Wonder Women played by Gal Gadot is an inspiring tale of a woman who fights alongside men to end wars, this is a story of how gender holds no barriers when it comes to strength and power.

7 Brittany Runs a Marathon

The Amazon original movie is about Brittany a fun-loving and outgoing girl who is everybody's best friend except her own. The movie is a journey of Brittany finding self-love and self-worth while trying to achieve a goal that seems impossible to her, that is running the New York City marathon.

8 Room

The spine-chilling story of a mother and her 5-year-old son, who is trapped in a windowless 11 by 11-foot room by her kidnapper, rapist and the father of her child is a must-watch for women as it is a story of a super mom who is an ordinary woman with no magic powers. As her son grows older, Jack's Ma plans a risky escape as her resistance reaches a breaking point.

9 Raazi

This Alia Bhatt starter is set in 1971 when there was a war brewing between India and Pakistan. The story revolves around 20-year-old Kashmiri girl Sehmat who marries into a Pakistani army family while giving out confidential information about Pakistan to India as an undercover spy.

10 The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Set in 1958 Newyork, the series is about Midge Maisel whose life is on track with a glorifies social life, a perfect husband and their kids. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what is she actually good at and she takes a wild choice of going from a housewife to a stand-up comedian which the people of the city cannot seem to digest.

