International Women's Day: 10 Women-centric Movies And Shows On Netflix To Binge-watch

International Women's Day, observed on March 8, is a celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day of strength, power, and equality, has its own significance and theme every year. Here are 10 Netflix movies and shows to celebrate This International Women's Day.

Also Read | On International Women's Day, Facebook Comes Up With Special Logo Celebrating Womanhood

10 Netflix movies and shows to binge on Women's Day

The Queen's Gambit

The Queen's Gambit is an American miniseries based on Walter Tervis's novel. Directed by Scott Frank, the plot of the show revolves around an orphan chess prodigy named Elizabeth Harmon. Anya Taylor-Joy played the lead role in the show.

Seven Seconds

Released on February 23, 2018, Seven Seconds portrays a crime scene where a 15-year-old black girl Brenton Butler dies in a hit-and-run accident by a white police officer. The show details the aftermath of the accident.

Also Read | International Women's Day: Free E-rickshaw Service For Women At Two Metro Stations In Ghaziabad

Sex And The City: The Movie

2008's Sex And The City is the story of four friends from the American Drama Series Sex And The City which ran from 1998 to 2004. The film cast Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw who decides to get married to her beau. It is one of the best women-centric movies to watch on this Women's Day.

Also Read | International Women's Day: 10 Women Centric Web Shows To Watch

Malcolm & Marie

The 2021 film Malcolm & Marie features Zendaya and John David Washington in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the relationship of a filmmaker and his girlfriend. The film released on January 31, 2021. The Director and writer of the film is Sam Levinson.

Firefly Lane

The 2021 show Firefly Lane portrays two women Tully and Kate who have been best friends for 30 years of their lives. The show cast Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as the lead characters. The drama series released on February 3, 2021.

The Crown

The Golden Globe Award-winning drama series The Crown portrays the chronicles of Queen Elizabeth II from the year 1940. The show begins with the inside look of the queen who ascended the throne at the age of 25. It first aired in 2016.

Unbelievable

The 2019's miniseries Unbelievable portrays a teen girl who reports being raped and two female detectives who follow the evidence to find the truth. The series is based on a true story. Unbelievable casts Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever, and Toni Collette as the lead characters.

Also Read | International Women's Day Special : Women Officers In Armed Forces Who Broke All Barriers

Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes, the teen sister of great detective Sherlock Holmes is searching for her missing mother while she uses her skills to outsmart her elder brother and help a runaway lord. The film cast Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes. The movie released on September 23, 2020.

Orange Is The New Black

The American Drama series Orange Is The New Black is set in a women's prison. The show revolves around two women Piper and Alex whose lives change when sentenced to 15 months in prison. It cast Taylor Schilling as Piper Chapman and Laura Prepon as Alex Vause, the lead characters.

Delhi Crime

The International Emmy Award for the Best Drama Series winner Delhi Crime is an Indian show based on a Delhi gang-rape case. The show follows the investigation of the case and was released on March 22, 2019. The Richie Mehta directorial casts Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal as the lead characters.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.