'Bridgerton' Book Series In Order: See A Complete List Of All The Books In Drama Series

The new Netflix show, Bridgerton is a period drama set in the competitive world of London’s high society. On the show, young adults and adolescents are thrust into the high society when they are of age to find a suitable mate and tie the knot. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society.

The show has garnered a lot of praise ever since it was released on Netflix on December 25. However as Bridgerton season 1 ended, many fans started wondering about, if and when season 2 would be released.

Read | 'Bridgerton' Ending Explained: Who Is Lady Whistledown In The Show? Find Out

When will Bridgerton season 2 release?

At the moment there is no renewal announcement for the Bridgerton season 2. But various entertainment portals suggest that it is highly likely that the drama would get a Season 2 since it is being well received by the audiences. According to a report in What's on Netflix website, the production for the second season is to be started from March 2021 and the season is not likely to be completed till early 2022. However, all the keen fans can access the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn to know what happens as the story proceeds further.

Read | How many episodes are there in 'Bridgerton'? Learn more about the show

Bridgerton book series in order

Fans would be delighted to know that the world of Bridgerton is expansive. There are a total of eight books in the Bridgerton series. All of these books have been written by American author Julia Quinn. Here are Bridgerton book series in order.

Book 1: The Duke and I

Book 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me

Book 3: An Offer From A Gentleman

Book 4: Romancing Mr Bridgerton

Book 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love

Book 6: When He Was Wicked

Book 7: It’s In His Kiss

Book 8: On The Way to the Wedding

Read | Will there be a Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' on Netflix? Read all details here

All of these books are available for online purchase on Amazon. For fans who prefer to read books online, a kindle version is also available. In addition to this, there is an audiobook version as well.

Bridgerton cast

Lady Whistledown: Julie Andrews

Daphne Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor

Simon Basset: Rege-Jean Page

Anthony Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey

Colin Bridgerton: Luke Newton

Penelope Featherington: Nicola Coughlan

Marina Thompson: Ruby Barker

Lady Danbury: Adoja Andoh

Eloise Bridgerton: Claudia Jessie

Benedict Bridgerton: Luke Thompson

Lady Portia Featherington: Polly Walker

Lady Violet Bridgerton: Ruth Gemmel

Phillipa Featherington: Harriet Cains

Prudence Featherington: Bessie Carter

Lord Featherington: Ben Miller

Queen Charlotte: Golda Rosheuvel

Siena Rosso: Sabrina Bartlett

Madame Delacroix: Kathryn Drysdale

Read | Who plays Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton? All about the first Shondaland Netflix series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.