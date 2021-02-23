Is Criminal Minds Renewed For Season 16? News About Series' Possible Comeback

The last fans saw a new episode of Criminal Minds was a year ago when the series’ tenth episode of season 15 released. The episode was named And In The End... and CBS even aired a video titled “Criminal Minds Cast Gets Emotional During Final Table Read.” With these aforementioned things, fans gave up hope that there will be a Criminal Minds season 16. However, that is not the case now as the answer to the question: is Criminal Minds coming back is quite unclear. More people are wondering: is Criminal Minds renewed for season 16?

Is Criminal Minds Renewed For Season 16?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Criminal Minds season 16 will be possibly coming on Paramount+. Paramount+ is CBS All Access’ new name and is set to launch around the first week of March 2021. The revived streaming platform will air shows from the streamer’s parent company, Viacom’s other channels, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and more. Coming back to the main subject: is Criminal Minds coming back, Entertainment Weekly reported that “Showrunner and Executive Producer Erica Messer is on board to return, but it's not clear for now which actors will want to come back to play FBI profilers again.” However, representatives of CBS Studios, Paramount+ and ABC Signature have not commented or said anything about the show’s possible comeback.

What is Criminal Minds About?

Criminal Minds follows the lives of a group of FBI profilers who are part of the Behavioural Analysis Unit shortly known as BAU. The BAU investigates criminals and predicts the criminals’ next moves and prevents them. The 15-seasons-long series first aired in 2005. It featured Matthew Gray Gubler, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Daniel Henney and more.

Where To Watch Criminal Minds?

If you would like to know where to watch Criminal Minds, the show is available for streaming on several platforms including Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, CBS All Access and Netflix which only has the first 12 seasons. The series even launched a spinoff series called Criminal Minds: Suspect Behaviour which is available to watch on Hulu. There is also the Korean version of the series featuring Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Lee Sun-bin, Son Hyun-joo and others. Unfortunately, Criminal Minds is not available for streaming in India. Instead, you can buy a DVD set containing all the fifteen seasons of the series.

Why Was Criminal Minds Initially Cancelled?

The series was initially going to end with its 14th season but as producers wanted to give the show’s characters a closure, season 15 was created. The 15th season had only ten episodes and was made to give the series its ending. Despite the show getting positive reviews among many, there are several reasons Criminal Minds might have cancelled initially. According to Looper, “The network just might be looking ahead to the future and a new era of programming.” With television networks having time constraints, CBS was planning to replace Criminal Minds with new shows.

