Cast Of Criminal Minds: List Of Actors And Characters From The Crime Drama Series

Criminal Minds is a popular crime drama television series that has been created and produced by Jeff Davis. The show started on September 22, 2005, and it aired its final episode on February 19, 2020. The show revolves around a bunch of criminal profilers who work with the FBI to catch the most dangerous masterminds. The show has gained a lot of popularity over the years and the views want to know details about the cast of the show. Here are the cast members of Criminal Minds.

Also Read | 'Rasbhari' Cast: See Who Stars Alongside Swara Bhasker In Her First Web Series

Criminal Minds Cast

Mandy Patinkin as Jason Gideon

Mandy Patinkin is a popular actor and a singer. He is known for his role as Inigo Montoya in Rob Reiner's 1987 movie, The Princess Bride. Some of his other popular works include Miloš Forman's Ragtime, Barbra Streisand's Yentl, Alien Nation, and Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy. He has also been a part of some popular tv shows like Chicago Hope, Dead Like Me, Criminal Minds, and as Saul Berenson in the Showtime series Homeland.

Also Read | Aladdin Cast: Find Out Who Will Play New Yasmine In Latest Season Of The Show

Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotchner

Thomas Gibson is a well-renowned actor and director. He is known for his role as Daniel Nyland in the television series, Chicago Hope which was produced by CBS. The actor has also done a number of television shows and some of his most recent ones include In from the Night, Two and a Half Men, Hot In Cleveland, and Shadow Wolves. He was also a part of the popular American sit-com called Dharma & Greg.

Also Read | 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Cast: Find Out Who Stars Alongside Elisabeth Moss

Lola Glaudini as Elle Greenaway

Lola Glaudini is a popular actor most famous for playing the role of Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup for the television series, The Sopranos. She managed to establish herself as a full-time actor after playing a role in 1996 show, NYPD Blue. Other than this, Lola was last seen in the 2020 film, She's in Portland.

Also Read | 'Friends' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play On This Popular Sitcom

Shemar Moore as Derek Morgan

Shemar Moore is a popular actor and a former fashion model. He is known for playing the role of Malcolm Winters in the show, The Young and the Restless. He has also done a number of shows like Soul Train, S.W.A.T., and Birds Of Prey. Shemar has established himself as one of the most talented actors and has managed to win a number of awards for his performance including eight NAACP Image Awards.

Also Read | 'Moothon': Here Is All You Need To Know About The Cast Of Geetu Mohandas' Crime Drama

Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr Spencer Reid

Matthew Gray Gubler is a popular actor, filmmaker, fashion model, painter, illustrator, director, and author. He is most known for his projects like The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, 500 Days of Summer, Life After Beth, Suburban Gothic, Newness, and Alvin and the Chipmunks. He has also directed 11 episodes form his show, Criminal Minds. He completed his acting course from Las Vegas Academy of International Studies, Visual and Performing Arts.

A. J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau

A.J. Cook is a popular Canadian actor who is known for her projects like The Virgin Suicides, Higher Ground, Ripper, Out Cold, and Final Destination 2. She was a jazz, tap, and ballet dancer before she decided to pursue acting as a career. She entered the film industry with the 1999 film, The Virgin Suicides. Other than her acting, A.J is also the spokeswoman for Proactiv.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.