'The Young And The Restless' Character Dina Might Be Leaving The Show? Details Here

The Young and the Restless is one of the most popular soap operas in the world. The show has been airing since the year 1973 and has 48 seasons till now. Marla Adams is one of the actors on the show that has been associated with it for a long time. She became a part of the show in 1983 and has been playing the role of Dina Abbott Mergeron on and off since then.

A lot of people nowadays have been wondering about her character and have been left with questions like is Dina leaving The Young and the Restless. To all the people who are wondering about Dina leaving Y&R 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Dina leaving The Young and the Restless?

According to a report by CheatSheet, Dina Abbott Mergeron will be signing off from The Young and the Restless this week. Dina was one of the key characters in the history of the show. Marla Adams will be making her final appearance as Dina as the character is going to die. The role of Dina is that of the first wife of John Abbot and she is also the mother of Jack, Ashley, and Traci Abbott.

She played the role regularly from 1983 to 1986 and then made guest appearances over the years. Marla Adams’ Dina Abbott Mergeron became a regular on the show since 2017 again. On the show, the character of Dina has developed Alzheimer’s disease in recent years which has also been one of the key plot points of the show. The makers of the show also released a special tribute video for the actor for her departure from the show.

Is Marla Adams still alive?

Yes. Marla Adams is alive but her character of Dina is dying on The Young and the Restless

The report mentioned that the show has earned critical acclaim for the storyline that revolved around Dina’s health. The role also earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. In an earlier interview to Soap Opera Digest, Marla Adams had talked about her role and how she was hesitant to take on such storyline as her character was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. She had said, “Oh, that was scary because I had never even been exposed to anything like that before”. Still, she was glad that she was able to add more depth to Dina that she could not add in the early years of the character.

Image Credits: serialized_tv Instagram

