Gal Gadot Says THIS Scene From 'Wonder Woman 1984' Makes Her Emotional, Read

Wonder Woman 1984 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The movie was originally slated to release worldwide in June this year but due to the pandemic situation all over the world, Wonder Woman 1984's release was postponed. The movie helmed by Patty Jenkins is now eyeing for a Christmas release. While talking to Vanity Fair, Gal Gadot revealed that the opening scene always makes her emotional. Here is a look at what she had to say about it.

Also Read | Patty Jenkins, Director Of 'Wonder Woman 1984', Fears Film-going Will Become Extinct

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Explains Why She Chose Cheetah And Maxwell Lord As Villains

Wonder Woman 1984 scene which makes Gal Gadot emotional

According to a report by the international publication, the movie Wonder Woman 1984 opens with a child version of Diana Prince. In the scene, little Diana is seen in a lengthy physical contest which is like an Amazonian Olympics. It takes place on the birthplace of Diana, the magical island of Themyscira. The report has called this scene as, “It’s a dazzling sequence from a technical perspective, with many impossible-looking feats executed on a grand scale, but what stays with you is the sheer athleticism on the part of a very determined-looking little girl.”

Also Read | Gal Gadot's Fees For 'Wonder Woman 1984' Is 33 Times More Than The First Film?

Also Read | Gal Gadot Reunites With 'Wonder Woman 1984' Director Patty Jenkins For 'Cleopatra'

Gal Gadot on the Wonder Woman 1984 scene

Talking about the scene to the publication, Gal Gadot said, “Whenever I see this part of the movie, I always get teary—like good, excited tears,” The 35-year-old actor added that one of the biggest things that she believes is that one can only dream about becoming someone or something after they have visually seen it. Pointing to the boys, Gal Gadot said that they got to experience such a portrayal since the inception of the movies that they are the protagonist and have saved the day. On the other hand, women have not gotten such representation, she added.

Gal Gadot believes that it is important and for her, it is more important to get such representation as she is a mother of two and it becomes more important as she wants to show them the potential of what they can be. Gal Gadot further added that it does not necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong, but they can be bigger than life.

Image Credits: Gal Gadot Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.