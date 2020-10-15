Tamra Judge has been associated with The Real Housewives of Orange County for several years now. However, the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is going to look a bit different in the absence of Tamra Judge. A lot of people have been wondering about what happened to Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County and have been left with questions like Is Tamra leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County? For all the people who are curious to know about Tamra Judge’s exit, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Dorinda Medley Quits 'The Real Housewives Of New York City'; Shares Emotional Note

Also Read | 'The Real Housewives Of Miami' Cast: What Are Lea Black, Adriana De Moura & Others Upto?

Is Tamra leaving the Real Housewives of Orange County?

Yes. Tamra Judge had announced earlier this year that she is leaving the show The Real Housewives of Orange County after 12 long years. She had been a part of the show since its season 3 and having spent more than a decade of her life on the show, it was an emotional and difficult decision for her too. She had made this announcement through her Instagram. Sharing a picture with her husband Eddie, Tamra Judge wrote, “It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future . Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼” Here is a look at Tamra Judge’s Instagram.

Also Read | Real Housewives Of Potomac's Latest Episode: Monique Drags Candiace Across The Table

Also Read | Andy Cohen Says 'the Door Is Open' For Dorinda Medley In Real Housewives Of New York City

What happened to Tamra on The Real Housewives of Orange County

According to Radar Online, Tamra Judge left the show because the makers had planned to demote her role and appearance. The report mentioned that Tamra got her to pick up a contract letter last after the other ladies and it also had several major conditions in it. The report said, “She was even more than demoted to a friend role. She’d have very little camera time. And it meant she would earn next to nothing in reality TV terms.” In terms of her income, she would have received a huge pay cut of earning $900,000 a season to $60,000 for a total of three appearances.

This is said to be one of the biggest reasons for Tamra Judge’s exit from the show. In an interview on Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live, Tamra Judge had revealed that she was also considering exiting the show as she had just found out about her ex-husband Simon Barney being diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer. She had revealed that she was a mess and had been crying in the dressing room too. It seems like there were problems behind both professional and personal front behind Tamra Judge’s exit from the show.

Image Credits: Tamra Judge Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.