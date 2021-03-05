Is Eddie Murphy's Daughter In 'Coming 2 America 2'? Find Out Who Is In The Cast List

Coming 2 America 2 is a brand new amazon prime film, which has been getting a lot of attention lately. Aside from its funny storyline, the film’s cast has attracted a lot of attention. One of the reasons that the film is gaining publicity is that in Coming 2 America 2 actor Eddie Murphy stars alongside his daughter Bella Murphy. In fact, the duo is also involved in a rare and ultra-cool action sequence. Read on to learn more about Eddie Murphy's daughter Bella Murphy.

Is Eddie Murphy's daughter in Coming 2 America 2?

Bella Murphy is the 19-year-old daughter of Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy. Murphy is a father to 10 children who are between the age range of 2 to 31. Bella has followed in her father's footsteps and as an actor too. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Bella Murphy reflected on a funny on-set moment. The young actor got an opportunity to perform in a fight scene with her dad. In her interview, Bella revealed that she had nearly found herself grounded after an incident where she almost gave her father, Eddie, a whack on the hands with a wooden staff.

The actor revealed that she was supposed to whack him and he was supposed to block the incoming attack. However, things didn’t go as planned and she whacked the wood staff too close to his hands. Naturally, he got scared and froze due to the unexpected attack. Bella said that it made her nervous as well. Eddie then jokingly told her that she was grounded for hitting him.

When does Coming 2 America 2 release?

Coming 2 America 2 was released on Amazon Prime just today. The film arrived on the platform at 12:00 AM Pacific time, like most of the titles on the platform. The film stars the 59-year-old actor Eddie Murphy along with a long cast list.

Coming 2 America 2 cast

The cast of Coming to America 2 has Eddie Murphy returning as the prince of Zamunda, Akeem Joffer. Murphy also plays a soul singer, Randy Watson. Arsenio Hall is seen reprising his character, Semmi. He is the best friend and aide of Prince Akeem Joffer. Prince Akeem Joffer falls in love with Lisa McDowell who is played by Shari Headley. Jermaine Fowler will be making his debut in the franchise as Lavella. He is Prince Akeem Joffer’s son, while Prince Akeem Joffer’s first daughter is Meeka who is portrayed by KiKi Layne. The star cast also includes Eddie’s daughter Bella Murphy.

