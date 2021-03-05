'Coming 2 America 2' Review: Audience Call It A 'royal Treat And Gem Of A Sequel'

The makers recently released the much-awaited romantic-comedy sequel Coming 2 America on March 04, 2021. It has been over three decades since the release of Coming To America in 1988 Helmed by Craig Brewer, the film is being bankrolled by Eddie Murphy and Kevin Misher under their respective banner. Coming 2 America 2's cast stars Eddie Murphy, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, Arsenio Hall and Wesley Snipes in lead roles.

The show depicts the journey of the African monarch Akeem, who learns that he has a long-lost son in the United States and must return to America to meet this unexpected heir and establish a relationship with his son. Talking about the film, Coming 2 America has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and the audience. Netizens have also taken to the microblogging site to give their reviews about the film.

Taking to their respective social media handle, audiences have gone on to give their reviews about Coming 2 America. The movie has been garnering good reviews on the film's storyline and acting skills. Some of the users commented on how much they laughed during the film, while some went on to go all gaga over the characters of the show and lauded their hard work. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #Coming2America on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “on amazon prime (the sequel to Coming to America) is... really good and fun. It’s an upbeat happy family story that isn’t afraid to celebrate Black culture. Like a happy version of Wakanda. I’m a bit shocked actually, cause I went in with zero expectations”. Another one wrote, “#Coming2America is a royal treat and a gem of a sequel. Loved it from start to finish. Impeccable in all departments. The cast, comedy, costumes, cameos & music are incredibly amazing! This sequel shouldn't just be watched, it must also be celebrated. It was worth the wait. 10/10”. Check out a few more tweets below.

#Coming2America on amazon prime (the sequel to Coming to America) is... really good and fun. It’s an upbeat happy family story that isn’t afraid to celebrate Black culture. Like a happy version of Wakanda. I’m a bit shocked actually, cause I went in with zero expectations. — Geek (@G33KDad) March 5, 2021

#Coming2America A good follow up to a classic. The original we all know can't be matched. It's just awesome to see the old cast and characters back.



A must watch for the fans #nostalgic — Jus✌️ Ph.D. in Social Distancing (@uso_TooSmooTh94) March 5, 2021

#Coming2America is a royal treat and a gem of a sequel. Loved it from start to finish. Impeccable in all departments. The cast, comedy, costumes, cameos & music are incredibly amazing! This sequel shouldn't just be watched, it must also be celebrated. It was worth the wait. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/zqnQGlwiJ1 — Shem. (@shemjay93) March 5, 2021

#Coming2America was fun!!! Not a classic but I enjoyed every minute of it - in fact I think I needed it! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Go get your Africa on!!🥳 pic.twitter.com/J1Y2WhSeZu — Binta del Nobelle (@soopawooman) March 5, 2021

If you wanna have a good laugh & feel old watch #ComingToAmerica2 it was amazing!!!Nothing can replace #ComingToAmerica but #Coming2America was pretty close. No spoilers. — Rachel🇿🇲 (@rachelbeyerle) March 5, 2021

Just watched #Coming2America

It wasn’t going to be better then the first one but it was a good film. — Marvelous Marv (@marvelous_marv5) March 5, 2021

Coming 2 America 2's plot

Akeem is no longer a prince in this film, as he is now preparing to take over Zamunda as King Akeem. According to Paramount Pictures, the sequel follows former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) as he is to become King of Zamunda. He discovers that he's got a son he's never known in America, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honouring his dying royal father's (James Earl Jones) wish to take care of his son as Crown Prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) returned to America.

