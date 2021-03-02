Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recommends Book For Sonali Bendre's Book Club; Latter Shares Glimpse

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the latest in a line of celebrities and authors to recommend a book for Sonali Bendre’s Book Club. Sonali Bendre Behl created her book club to create a community for book lovers. Every week a famous personality has a chat with her and recommends a book of their choice for the community to read. A discussion on the book is then held by Sonali Bendre Behl. What began as a hobby for her has now taken on the shape of a community where best-selling authors come to promote their work and prominent personalities discuss important topics. Every month one book recommendation is hailed as the Book Of The Month, and this month that recommendation was of Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka's book recommendation

In her Instagram post, Sonali Bendre Behl said that the next book she was suggesting to her club was recommended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas who Sonali calls her dear friend. Behl also called Priyanka Chopra Jonas a ‘global icon and now fellow author’. Sonali then said that if her followers had tuned in into the conversation that Sonali had with Jonas, they would have been able to guess which book she was talking about. The book is titled Home Going.

Home Going is written by Ghanian-American author Yaa Gyasi for whom this is a debut historical fiction. The story revolves around two half-sisters who have been brought up in different villages and the courses their lives take. One sister is married to a slave while another is married to a slave trader. Sonali Bendre Behl said that the book was, “a commentary on family, the slave trade, and what it means to be a black woman in America today”. Sonali Bendre concluded her post by saying that she could not wait to start reading the book and looked forward to seeing everyone at the book discussion. The picture alongside the post sees Bendre Behl posing with the cover of the novel.

A post on the Sonali Bendre Book Club Instagram page shows Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaking on the novel Home Going. She gives a brief synopsis of the book and says that it is a book she loves and would recommend everyone read it. She said that the book spans generations and is entrenched in culture, all the while displaying bonds of love and sisterhood. She said she found the book absolutely beautiful.

