Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra Is Inspiration Behind New Album 'Spaceman'

Singers and pop artists in the west often talk about the inspiration behind their songs, which are often important incidents or people in their lives. Nick Jonas has opened up about his latest album titled Spaceman and what inspired him to create this album. In his recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he revealed that it is his wife Priyanka Chopra who is the reason behind the making of this album. He talked about how the absence of Priyanka Chopra made him feel “disconnected”, which made him create Spaceman.

Nick Jonas felt “disconnected” in wife Priyanka’s absence

The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic last year had the couple spending more time with each other, with the restrictions being imposed in their line of work. However, after the restrictions were lifted, Priyanka Chopra decided to fly away to Germany to shoot for her upcoming film Matrix 4. Nick has revealed that her absence left him feeling “disconnected from the world”. He said that it is this feeling of being “disconnected” with the reality and everything else got him down to working on this album. In another interview with Apple Music, he talked about Priyanka being the inspiration behind Spaceman.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Reveals First Three Songs From His Upcoming Album; Fans Love The Theme

He revealed that many of the songs in this album are like “love letters” to Priyanka. He further said that he goes to his studio when he “can’t articulate” his feelings in words and create music. His songs end up making Priyanka happy and Nick said that that is what’s “most important”. He had released the titular song of Spaceman quite recently, which he performed during his appearance in the show Saturday Night Live. The album is going to be released on March 12, which is only a week away.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Exits Action Thriller Film 'The Blacksmith' Due To Scheduling Issues

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married to each other a couple of years ago, and have been going strong together ever since. Nick first gained a lot of popularity with the success of his band Jonas Brothers, which also has his siblings. He has released many of his solo songs in the last few years. Priyanka, on the other hand, is all set to appear in Matrix 4 after recently appearing in The White Tiger.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Spend Valentine's Day Apart; Latter Adds A Quirky Post On IG

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' Latest Stills From 'Spaceman' Is The Fitness Inspiration You Need; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.