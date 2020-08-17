Is 'Family Guy' Leaving Hulu? Learn About Fate Of Popular Animated Show

Helmed by Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy is one of the most entertaining American animated sitcoms. The show originally debuted on Fox Broadcasting Company on January 31, 1999. Audiences of the show have admired it for years for its dark humour and constantly entertaining storyline.

Family Guy centres around the Griffins - Peter and Lois, their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie. The Griffins also have an anthropomorphic pet dog, Brian. The show is set in the fictional city of Quahog on Rhode Island. Find out, “Is Family Guy leaving Hulu?”

Is Family Guy leaving Hulu?

Hulu subscribers are well aware of the fact that many top-rated shows and films are leaving Hulu in August 2020. Many hit films like Born to be Wild (2011), Charlotte’s Web (1973), Dirty Dancing (1987) and Liar, Liar (1997) will be leaving Hulu in August 2020. However, more recently many Family Guy fans were shocked to see “Expiring” written in front of many episodes of the animated show.

@hulu_support this is probably nothing why is the most recent season of family guy expiring in 13 days I am confused with that — dan sullivan (@DansullivanDan) August 16, 2020

@hulu_support Are the latest seasons of Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy really leaving in 12 days? Saw the expiration notice for some (not all) of the episodes. — Patrick Lee (@Patrick_Lee85) August 16, 2020

@hulu Family guy says it's expiring on Aug 28th. This can't be legit? pic.twitter.com/woI9BmXSbi — Matt (@Matt4496) August 15, 2020

Fans began worrying if Family Guy was leaving Hulu as well. Fans of the show need not worry, it does not seem that Family Guy is leaving Hulu altogether. As Hulu as already specified on the platform, only some episodes of the show will be expiring within the next 13 days. It is also important to note that, thus far Hulu has not released any official statement claiming that all seasons of Family Guy are leaving the platform. However, the reason for the removal of select episodes of the show from the streaming platform is still not clear.

Does Disney own Family Guy?

According to a 2019 report on Bloomberg Magazine, Disney signed a deal with Fox Broadcasting company. As a result of this deal, now Disney officially owns all the entertainment assets of Fox. This includes shows and movies such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, X-Men, Planet of the Apes, Alien, Predator, The X-Files, American Horror Story, Home Alone, The Sound of Music, Miracle on 34th Street, Titanic and Avatar.

Where to watch Family Guy?

So far it is unclear, where the expired episodes of Family Guy will go after leaving Hulu. However, all 18 seasons of the show are still available on Hulu and also on Disney+Hotstar. The most recent episode of the show, Family Guy Season 18, episode 20 called Movin’In, has been released on August 17, 2020. Family Guy Season 19 will premiere on September 27, 2020.

