'The Babysitter 2' First Look, Official Title And Release Date On Netflix Revealed

Released in 2017, The Babysitter grabbed much attention on Netflix. The OTT platform announced a sequel to the movie on September 26, 2019. Now the official title of The Babysitter 2, its release date, and a few pictures are revealed by the makers. Below are all the details.

'The Babysitter 2' release date and official title revealed

The makers have unveiled the official title of The Babysitter 2. The sequel is named as The Babysitter: Killer Queen. The movie will be released on Netflix on September 10, 2020. The announcement was made with a small teaser video. It has a girl who is seemingly thirsty for blood. She is holding a weapon and blood is dripping from its tip. Check it out below.

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen star Judah Lewis, as he reprises his role of Cole Johnson. It also features Hana Mae Lee as Sonya, Robbie Amell as Max, Bella Thorne as Allison, Emily Alyn Lind as Melanie, Andrew Bachelor as John along with Leslie Bob, Ken Marino and Jenna Ortega. The makers also gave a sneak peek into all the actors from The Babysitter 2.

About The Babysitter 2

The Babysitter: Killer Queen will be a comedy horror film. It is directed by McG, who also helmed the first installment. The script is penned down by Dan Lagana. The film is produced by McG, Zack Schiller, and Mary Viola. It is bankrolled by Wonderland Sound and Vision production company. The Babysitter 2 will continue from the story of its previous part. The running time of the movie is said to be around 101 minutes or 1 hour and 41 minutes.

'The Babysitter 2' official synopsis

Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

About The Babysitter

Directed by McG and written by Brian Duffield, The Babysitter was released on Netflix on October 13, 2017. It stars Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne. The movie shows one evening which takes an unexpected turn for the worst for a young boy trying to spy on his stunning babysitter. It received mix reviews from the critics. The Babysitter has a short run time of 85 minutes or 1 hour and 25 minutes.

