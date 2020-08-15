What's Leaving Netflix In August 2020? See List Of Films Leaving The Platform

Netflix has a line up of new shows and films for its viewers. Many of these new additions are Netflix original shows such as the rebooted version of Unsolved Mysteries, Dark Season 3 and The Umbrella Academy season 2. Netflix original films like 365 Days and Work It, have also garnered a huge fan following across the world.

However, since the beginning of 2020 many popular shows such as NBC's Friends and films such as Charlotte’s Web have departed from the platform. Find out, “What’s leaving Netflix in August 2020?”

What’s leaving Netflix in August 2020?

According details available on 'What's on Netflix', the streaming giant has adjusted its removals lists in recent months. The report explains that previously Netflix used to release it's official ‘leaving soon’ list by adding the exact date on which the title was actually due to be removed.

However, in the past few months, the platform gives its viewers the last full day of the streaming date. Films and shows will be leaving Netflix throughout the month. Films such as Boyka: Undisputed (2016), Below Her Mouth (2016), Chernobyl Diaries (2012), Sex and the City 2 (2010), Resident Evil: Extinction (2007), The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) and The Edge of Seventeen (2016) have already left Netflix this month.

Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix

All 7 seasons of Skins, Dino Hunt (Season 1), Paranormal Survivor (Seasons 1-2), Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer have already left the platform in the first 14 days of the month.

On August 15th the following titles will be leaving Netflix: Adventures in Public School (2018), Being AP (2015), Buddha (Season 1), Classic Legends with Javed Akhtar (Season 1) and Goon (2011).

On August 19, the 2014 film The Incident will be leaving Netflix

August 20 will see the 2014 film Some Kind of Beautiful will depart from the platform.

On August 21 and 22, Bad Rap and Just Go With It will leave Netflix.

The 2011 film The Fanatic will leave the streaming platform on August 24.

On August 26, Blue Is the Warmest Color will leave the platform.

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown (2017) and The Wicker Man (1973) will leave Netflix on August 29.

In addition to these films and shows, the NBC mockumentary drama The Office will also be departing from Netflix this year. Netflix has recently announced that The Office will be leaving at the end of 2020. Netflix confirmed the decision with a tweet stating that NBC is pulling off The Office from Netflix. Netflix also added that the subscribers of the streaming platform will be able to watch the show ad-free till January 2021.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2019

