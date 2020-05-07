Is 'Hollywood' On Netflix Based On A True Story Or An Alternate Universe?

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's latest limited series Hollywood is currently raking in a lot of critical and commercial acclaim. The seven-episode mini-series showcases the events of wheat regarded as the 'Golden Age' in Hollywood history. But ever since the show has debuted on Netflix, a number of internet users have been wishing to know whether the series has been inspired by true events?

Is Hollywood based on a real story?

Hollywood on Netflix is a fabricated story that deals with real-life characters which ones ruled the hearts of their fans in Hollywood. The latest Netflix series actually blends both fiction and reality to bring exciting experience for the audience members. In this mini-series helmed by Ryan Murphy, various real-life historical figures like Rock Hudson, Anna May Wong, Hattie McDaniel, Henry Wilson and Elenore Roosevelt. The series starts off by showing real-life incidents but quickly steers in a very different direction.

Image courtesy - Hollywood on Netflix Instagram

The mini-series Hollywood is an alternate take on the lives of various renowned artists of the film industry post World War II. Rock Hudson, Hattie McDaniel and Anna May Wong's characters have been given the utmost alteration from what they experienced in real-life. Actor Rock Hudson was a homosexual who kept his sexuality under wraps to keep his profession as an actor while going to the limits of having a public marriage to show in front of the world. Though his sexuality was an open secret for Hollywood, he was criticised after being diagnosed with HIV.

The mini-series Hollywood changes this end for late actor Rock Hudson by making him an openly gay actor during that era of Hollywood. Whereas the character of Anna May Won has been given a much-uplifted biography in Hollywood than what she originally experienced. Anna May Wong was usually stereotyped in Hollywood films as she belonged to the Asian descent, Hollywood mini-series puts her in the forefront of an Oscar award-winning film.

Image courtesy - Hollywood On Netflix Instagram

