Is 'It's A Sin' A True Story? Details On The New Channel 4 Drama

It’s A Sin is been a critically acclaimed show that has taken the world by storm. The five-episode miniseries focuses on the struggles of four young gay men in 1980's London. Read on to find out if this amazing slice of television is based on real life.

Is It's a Sin A True Story?

The show starts on a lighthearted optimistic note. It’s a coming of age story of 4 young gay men, trying to find their place in the world. It’s set in 1980s London, at a time where being a gay man was considered to be a literal sin, hence, which reflects on the brilliant name of the show.

The young group of friends are busy exploring their lives and discovering the joys of being independent free men. However, a darker subplot is brewing behind the scene: the inevitable AIDS pandemic that would strike London. This show has been appreciated a lot for its true to life depiction of the '80s AIDS epidemic. A lot of people have been curious - Is It's a Sin a true story? Well, the answer is both - yes and no.

Is It's A Sin autobiographical?

This phenomenal TV show is based on the experiences of its creator, Russell T. Davies, a young gay man in 1980s London. People might wonder - Is It's a Sin Autobiographical? Well, no. Russell T. Davies draws heavily from his own experiences. Although the characters in the show are fictional, their experiences depicted in the show are very real.

Russell T Davies consulted many gay people who lived through these times and a few NGOs who were involved in helping AIDS patients to get a life-like picture of what being a gay man in the 80s London looked like. The 80s' of London was a very difficult period for the gay community. AIDS was a new virus with no research about it when it struck the population of London. The fact that it mainly affected homosexual people and people who injected drugs with needles gave AIDS an almost immoral image.

Margaret Thatcher, who was Prime Minister at the time, introduced the highly controversial Section 28 which was as follows" 'A local authority "shall not intentionally promote homosexuality or publish material with the intention of promoting homosexuality" or "promote the teaching in any maintained school of the acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship".' The introduction of this ill-informed law made things worse for the gay community who needed more help than ever before.

Ian Green, CEO of the non-profit Terrance Higgins Trust, one of the many foundations who helped battle the epidemic and served as a consultant on the show, told Russell T Davies how the situation was at the time.

It took years of protests, struggles and government reforms to create real awareness about AIDS and remove the stigma surrounding it. Many gay men were put in jail and many shunned from society, forced to live in isolation. This show is a testament to the tenacity of the gay community and their struggle to normalise their very existence. You can catch the show on Channel 4 in the UK and on the All 4 website.

