British Film Director Creates Cute 'lockdown Cinema', His Cat Watches Show

While movie theatres in several countries are still closed due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, director Tom Kingsley, however, came up with his own "lockdown cinema". While taking to Twitter, Kingsley, whose credits include 'Ghosts' and 'State Lets Flats', shared a video demonstrating his miniature movie hall. Kingsley revealed that he had the idea ages ago and started making in the lockdown, but it took him until Christmas to focus on it.

The British filmmaker has created a model of cinemas out of paper with rows of chairs and the heads of spectators. This design is “put on” on his laptop so that the screen of the gadget is in the centre. The clip also features a special guest.

One can see in the video itself how the movie is grazing in the mini theatre when a furry cat suddenly starts walking in the ‘movie hall’. The director’s cat named Zuul seems very interested in the new item in the house. He went on to “study” the model, simultaneously crushing paper spectators with his paws. Check out the clip below;

I've made a special Lockdown Cinema for my laptop to replicate the big screen experience pic.twitter.com/LBlLwbbwCg — Tom Kingsley (@kingsley_tom) January 5, 2021

READ: Car Falls Into Ditch After Losing Control On Frosty Road; Watch Chilling Video

Netizens call the invention ‘amazing’

Since shared, the video has captured the attention of many and it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. Several internet users couldn’t stop gushing about the cat’s appearance, while others were just amazed to see Kingsley’s “invention”. One user wrote, “Kitty looks pissed to have been kicked out of the theatre experience”. Another added, “This is amazing”. “oh my god you have WON Lockdown! Congratulations man,” added third. “If you started making and selling these Lockdown Cinemas...you'd be surprised how much money you'd make,” added fourth.

You are genius!

Especially for the film choice 🤩 — Col (@MKcol) January 5, 2021

What a neat idea. And well its a box and cats love boxes ;) — Lutra (@Lutra75) January 5, 2021

READ: Elephant Complains To Her Mahout About People Capturing Her; Watch Adorable Video Here

Pure genius. Lockdown project 1 identified! — Susan Knight (@stitchbyknight) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Kingsley also replied to users and shared the items used in the creation of the miniature movie hall. He shared a series of images and revealed everything he used to make the model. He used a cardboard box, red and black card and then drew a proscenium arch with watercolours.

Thank you! I didn't do a making-of, but the ingredients are:

- 1 cardboard box from the recycling

- red and black card from the local art shop

- and then i drew a fancy proscenium arch on some card with watercolours pic.twitter.com/sV6VPXxX8L — Tom Kingsley (@kingsley_tom) January 9, 2021

READ: Strangers From Different Countries But Same Name Start Music Band, Release First Track

READ: Woman Gifts Car To Foster Daughter, Her Reaction Leaves Internet Teary Eyed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.