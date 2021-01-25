Haaz Sleiman Says He Is Proud Of Marvel's Accomplishment Of Gay Romance In 'Eternals'

Eternals is an upcoming superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It will be the first project to show transgender romance in the MCU. Now actor Haaz Sleiman has talked about the movie and the studios' accomplishment with it.

Also Read | 'Eternals' Director Chloé Zhao Explains How Kevin Feige Helped The Movie Fit Into MCU

'Eternals' star Haaz Sleiman discusses Marvel's first gay romance

In a recent interview with NewNowNext, via The Direct, Haaz Sleiman expressed his feeling about romancing Brian Tyree Henry’s superhero character Phastos in Eternals and them being the first openly gay couple in the MCU. He said that he has not watched the film citing that he is not Angelina Jolie or Salma Hayek. The actor stated that it is his first Marvel film, so of course, he is excited about it. He mentioned that his gut feeling is the audience will be so proud of it.

Haaz Sleiman asserted that what Marvel Studios has been able to accomplish, he is “so proud” of them because they approached it in a very thoughtful way, referring to his on-screen relationship. He mentioned that Phastos is one of the biggest superheroes in Eternals. Sleiman’s character is his husband, an architect and the two also have a child.

The actor noted that he wished that he was a superhero, too, but he is not. He said that it is because he cannot wait for people to see an “Arab Muslim openly gay actor playing a superhero”.

Also Read | Gemma Chan Explains How She Got 'Eternals' Following Her Kree Role In 'Captain Marvel'

Also Read | Kumail Nanjiani Backs Marvel's Decision To Delay 'Eternals'; Calls It 'responsible'

Haaz Sleiman is a Lebanese-American film and television actor. Haaz Sleiman's movies include The Ski Trip, American Dreamz, The Visitor, AmericanEast, Highland Park, Those People, Breaking Fast, and more. Besides Haaz Sleiman’s movies, his work on the small screen includes 24, The Promise, Nurse Jackie, Killing Jesus, Of Kings and Prophets, The State, and others.

Upcoming Haaz Sleiman's movies has Eternals. He will be paired with Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) as his husband, having Marvel's first gay romance on the big screen. Sleiman's character has been kept under wraps, much like its plot details.

Marvel’s Eternals cast includes Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, and Barry Keoghan. The ensemble cast is one of the main reasons for the hype around the movie. They will be seen portraying different superheroes from the comics. Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals plot is said to show the superheroes re-uniting after thousands of years to protect Earth from their arch enemies, the Deviants.

Also Read | Marvel's 'Eternals' Aspires To Go "further And Bigger" Than 'Avengers: Endgame'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.