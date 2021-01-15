'Is Love Enough? Sir' Review: Rohena Gera's Film Is Groundbreaking With A Heartwarming End

Director: Rohena Gera

Cast: Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber, Divya Seth, Anupriya Goenka, Geetanjali Kulkarni

Producer: Rohena Gera, Brice Poisson

Where to watch Is Love Enough? Sir: Netflix

The Plot

Ratna is a widowed house maid living in Mumbai. She is employed by Ashwin, a wealthy architect and his girlfriend Sabina. Ashwin was supposed to marry Sabina, but he cancels the wedding on the day of the nuptials and the latter moves out. His entire working staff including Ratna are surprised by his return. While Ashwin always dreamt of becoming a writer, he chose to come back to Mumbai from New York due to his brother’s bad health. Ratna on the other hand dreams of becoming a fashion designer and is supporting her younger sister’s studies by working as a maid.

What works?

Is Love Enough? Sir is currently one of the top 10 trending movies on Netflix and the film rightly deserves this attention. The Rohena Gera film was released back in 2018 and garnered critical acclaim in film festivals across the globe but did not receive much love in theatres. Talking about what works in the film, one has to begin with its brilliant acting performances. Tillotama Shome as Ratna is close to perfection. She easily blends into any character and this skill is visible in every frame of the film. Ratna’s ambitious and realistic nature is heart-warming but an eye-opener at the same time. Shome's body langauge and code-switching is commendable.

She is a perfect example of how in a city like Mumbai, a high-rise building is juxtaposed right besides a slum. Ratna’s dreams are big but she encounters social and economic roadblocks at every step. Whereas Vivek Gomber as Ashwin comes from a wealthy family and has everything that could make him happy, but they fail to fulfill him. When these two complex lives meet and greet each other every day sparks fly. But these sparks will make the viewer question the life we live and often the things we neglect around us.

The cinematography of the film often makes us realize how contrasting lives both these characters live while staying in the same luxurious apartment. Ashwin on one hand is served like a king on the dinner table, while Ratna eats on the kitchen floor. Apart from making you think, Is Love Enough? Sir never diverts from its intention, all thanks to its wonderful dialogues. Every dialogue in this film takes the plot further and adds a new dimension to the story. These lines go hand-in-hand with each actor’s brilliant dialogue delivery and realistic portrayal of their characters.

What doesn’t?

For people who do not watch more independent films, Is Love Enough? Sir can seem a bit dragged. Since the film slowly builds the plot, some scenes might seem repetitive. But these scenes also seem to be used on purpose to maintain an aspect of monotony in the beginning. But this monotony soon changes when Ashwin and Ratna finally begin interacting and become silent supporters of each other.

Final Thoughts

Is Love Enough? Sir is a very well-crafted and heartwarming film. As mentioned earlier, it deserves every critical acclaim that it is receiving. Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber, Anupriya Goenka, and every other cast member have delivered some of their best performances to date. A shoutout goes to Rohena Gera for showcasing a story as it is supposed to be. Every dialogue, action, and reaction in this film will make the viewer nostalgic as it stays true to reality. Is Love Enough? Sir is a film that should be treasured forever as it is one of the finest films that the film Indian film industry has created in the past few years.

Ratings

4.5/5

