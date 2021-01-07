Tillotama Shome's 'Sir' Will Get Its Digital Debut On Netflix On THIS Day; Read Details

Tillotama Shome's Sir, a film that had a unique theatrical release trajectory, will be making its digital debut on Netflix. Sir movie is one of the many films that will become available for streaming in the near future on the streaming giant's platform. Confirming Tillotama Shome's Sir release date on Netflix, writer-director of Sir movie, Rohena Gera, took to Twitter to take the news regarding Sir release date to the public. The tweet can be found below as well as on Rohena Gera's Twitter account.

The Tweet:

SIR is a completely independent film that found its way into hearts & minds around the world thanks to the hard work, love & support of SO many. 💖



Now it is about to reach your home! Watch or rewatch: On NETFLIX, from Saturday!



Do set your reminder & remind friends!! pic.twitter.com/fOJDr2d2lu — Rohena Gera (@RohenaGera) January 7, 2021

About Sir movie:

Tillotama Shome's Sir, which is a Rohena Gera directorial, is a story about a rapidly-developing romantic equation between two individuals who belong to two vastly different spectra of society. Sir is front lined by Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber, who can be seen playing the parts of Ratna and Ashwin respectively.

Tillotama Shome's Ratna is an ambitious small-town girl who begins a new life as a live-in maid in the house of the city-dwelling son of a wealthy family. The son in question is Vivek Gomber's Ashwin. The film had found an obstacle in the nation-wide lockdown that was imposed on the Indian citizens during the days that were leading up to its release. Sir, as a result of which, became one of the very first movies that got a theatrical release once the orders regarding the re-opening of Cinemas across the country were acted upon with the new guidelines in place.

The director of Sir, Rohena Gera, previously made the 2013 film, What's Love Got to Do with It? She also played an important behind the camera part in Saif Ali Khan's Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Prior to that, she even assisted in her own way when her husband, Rohan Sippy, was making the Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Kuch Naa Kaho.

