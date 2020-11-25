Prithviraj & Tillotama Shome Congratulate Lijo Jose Pellissery & The Team Of 'Jallikattu'

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu Malayalam movie was recently selected as India’s official submission for the Oscars 2020. As soon as the news spread out on the internet, several celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their social media handles and wished the team of Jallikattu on being selected as the official submission from India.

Indian actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tillotama Shome also took to their official social media handles and wished the director Lijo Jose Pellissery and the team of Jallikattu. Here is a look at what they had to say about it.

Prithviraj Sukumaran congratulates Lijo Jose Pellissery

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Lijo Jose Pellissery are known to be good friends in the entertainment industry. The actor has praised Lijo Jose Pellissery in the past too for his work. After the news of Jallikattu’s Oscars 2020 submission came out, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture from Jallikattu to congratulate them.

The picture had a still from the movie with a message that read as “Jallikattu is India’s entry for Oscars 2021”. He captioned the post as, “Huge congrats to @lijo_lebowski and the entire team of #Jallikattu 😊 #TheBeginning 🤞🏼🙏” Here is a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Instagram.

Tillotama Shome's post for team of Jallikattu

A Death in the Gunj actor Tillotama Shome took to her official Twitter handle and congratulated Lijo Jose Pellissery and the team of Jallikattu. Her tweet read as, “Congratulations to #lijojosepelliserry and the entire team of #Jallikattu for being India's entry for the Foreign language film category. 💥⚡#Oscars” Tillotama Shome is currently seen in the movie Sir. Here is a look at Tillotama Shome’s Twitter.

Congratulations to #lijojosepelliserry and the entire team of #Jallikattu for being India's entry for the Foreign language film category. 💥⚡#Oscars — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) November 25, 2020

Lijo Jose Pellissery's directed movies

According to a report by Scroll.in, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikatu was pitted against 26 other Indian movies before its selection. Beating the likes of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Priyanka Chopra’s Sky Is Pink, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi and many other movies, Jallikattu emerged as the official entry for 93rd Academy Awards.

A lot of people have been now curious to know about Lijo Jose Pellissery directed movies. He is known in the South Indian movie industry for his movies like Double Barrel, Nayakan, City of God, Amen, Ee Ma Yau among others. He has worked with some of the talented actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Fahadh Faasil, Swati Reddy among others.

