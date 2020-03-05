The Debate
Rohena Gera's 'Is Love Enough?SIR' Trailer Leaves Netizens In Awe

Bollywood News

The trailer of the movie 'Is Love Enough?SIR' has been released today. Audiences have also reacted favourably to the trailer of the movie. Read on to know

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
sir is love enough

The trailer of Is Love Enough?SIR was recently launched. Directed by Rohena Gera the movie is about a young man who falls in love with his servant, a widow dreaming of becoming a tailor. Sir Is Love Enough cast includes Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber in the lead with a supporting cast which includes Ahmareen Anjum, Amit Chakrabarty, Gautam Gaikwad, Anupriya Goenka, Alok Chaturvedi. The movie is all set to release on March 20, 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SIR (@sirthefilm) on

Along with the announcement, the team of s Love Enough? Sir  also added a caption to perhaps explain the concept of the movie. The caption read, "‪Find the courage to follow your dreams. Watch this beautiful trailer for SIR, releasing in cinemas on 20 March. Let love inspire you! #SirTrailer‬". No sooner was the announcement made on Instagram that reactions started pouring in. Some asked about the movie while others said it is a must-watch. Here are a few fan reactions:

Watch the Sir trailer here:

