Rohena Gera's 'Is Love Enough?SIR' Trailer Leaves Netizens In Awe

The trailer of Is Love Enough?SIR was recently launched. Directed by Rohena Gera the movie is about a young man who falls in love with his servant, a widow dreaming of becoming a tailor. Sir Is Love Enough cast includes Tillotama Shome and Vivek Gomber in the lead with a supporting cast which includes Ahmareen Anjum, Amit Chakrabarty, Gautam Gaikwad, Anupriya Goenka, Alok Chaturvedi. The movie is all set to release on March 20, 2020.

Along with the announcement, the team of s Love Enough? Sir also added a caption to perhaps explain the concept of the movie. The caption read, "‪Find the courage to follow your dreams. Watch this beautiful trailer for SIR, releasing in cinemas on 20 March. Let love inspire you! #SirTrailer‬". No sooner was the announcement made on Instagram that reactions started pouring in. Some asked about the movie while others said it is a must-watch. Here are a few fan reactions:

Loved the trailer ! The movie too...😊 — Kumar Gera (@gera_kumar) March 5, 2020

SIR is a moving and elegantly crafted love story set across the faultlines of class and privilege- easily one of my favorite Indian films in recent times. Out in Indian cinemas on 20th March. Don't miss: https://t.co/ojwdRYPM9l Congrats @RohenaGera @TillotamaShome! #SirTrailer — JSB (@jahanbakshi) March 5, 2020

This film ❤️ https://t.co/5EgpnH63d9 #SirTrailer In cinemas March 20 — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) March 5, 2020

Watch the Sir trailer here:

