Is Mark Hoffman Still Alive? Why Was He Involved In The Salt Lake City Bombings? Find Out

Murder Among The Mormons is a true-crime Netflix show that was released a while ago. The show has become quite popular since its release and has a 7.2/10 rating on Netlfix currently. The show follows the story of Mark Hoffman, a Morman missionary who killed 2 people and injured himself in 3 separate bomb blasts. Read on to know whether Mark Hoffman is still alive?

Is Mark Hoffman Still Alive?

Yes, Mark Hoffman is still alive and well, which begs the question, where is Mark Hoffman now? At the time of writing, Mark Hoffman is 66 years of age. Hoffman is currently serving a prison sentence after he was found guilty of the bombing in Salt Lake City, Utah. Hoffman is being kept at the Central Utah Correctional Facility, Utah Department of Corrections where he will serve out the remainder of his sentence.

About Mark Hoffman

Mark Hoffman was born in Salt Lake City, state of Utah, where he spent most of his life. Hoffman was raised by members of The Chruch of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Hoffman is one of the most talented forgers in history and often forged sacred religious documents to be sold to the highest bidder. He created a lot of documents related to the history of the Latter-Day Saint movement.

Like most criminals, his plans were begging to fail and people were going to realise the documents he had been selling were excellent fakes. If people found out about his crimes, his career as a forger would be over and he would be jailed. So, Hoffman made a plan to murder the people who were beginning to suspect him. He built three bombs and killed people with the bombs. He used the third bomb on himself to shift the blame away from himself but it ended up backfiring.

The incident famously came to be known as the Mark Hoffman bombings. He lied to the police and tried to give them haywire leads to follow. This made the authorities suspicious and upon closer investigation into Hoffman, he was found guilty of the bombings. After being imprisoned, the Latter-Day church distanced themselves from him Mark Hoffman's wife filed for divorce. Stay tuned for more news on Murder on the Mormons and Netflix.

