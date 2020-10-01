Is 'Parks And Recreation' Leaving Netflix Today? Know Where Else To Stream The Show

Netflix is bidding adieu to the NBC sitcom, Parks and Recreation today, on October 1, 2020. As fans are upset about this happening, there is another streaming platform where you can watch the iconic show. Read on to know more details:

Parks and Recreation to be removed from Netflix

The show is to be removed from Netflix today and the fans are having a hard time accepting this. The show was famous for its hilarious episode and people around the world still enjoyed watching it on repeat. The show has been taken off Netflix as NBC has decided to shift it to its own OTT platform, Peacock. This means if you are a huge fan of the show and would still want to watch then you can stream it on Peacock.

Parks and Recreation Special reunion episode

Many popular sitcoms are returning for re-union episodes to treat their fans. Similarly, Parks and Recreation also did a reunion episode that aired on April 30, 2020. The proceeds from the special episodes went for COVID relief funds as informed by the cast. This episode saw civil servant, officer Leslie Knope who was portrayed by Amy Poehler as she came to see her friends, and they together explained how important Social Distancing is during this pandemic.

More about Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation started airing on NBC on April 9, 2009, and went on till February 24, 2015. The show that spanned over 6 years had 125 episodes and seven seasons. The show was a creation of Greg Daniels and Michael Schur and was a political satire sitcom. The lead role of Leslie Knope is played by Amy Poehler, a bureaucrat at the Parks Department of Pawnee, which is a fictional town in Indiana. The other supporting cast includes Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and Billy Eichner.

