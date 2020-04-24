'Parks and Recreation' returns after 5 years for special, proceeds for COVID-19 fund

F.R.I.E.N.D.S was gearing up for a special reunion, but even as the the COVID-19 outbreak brought the plans to a halt, stars recently made it up to fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the cast. The proceeds of the initiative are all set to go to charity. Another popular sitcom Parks and Recreation have also come up with a similar cause, a special quarantine episode to raise funds.

Back for a special

READ: Lisa Kudrow & 'FRIENDS' Cast Shares Once-in-a-lifetime Opportunity For Fans

The special episode of Parks and Recreation aired on NBC on Thursday. Fans of the parks department of Pawnee in Indiana will get to witness the famed cast of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta once again, five years after the seven seasons and 125 episodes of the show had ended in 2015.

READ: Chris Pratt Interrupts His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Quarantine Baking Session

The proceeds from the episode will go towards Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to provide them with the resources to serve the ‘most vulnerable community’ during the difficult time, NBC announced in a statement.

READ: Chris Pratt Reveals His Son Jack Was Born Premature, Calls Him 'a Real Miracle'

Creator Michael Schur was quoted as saying in a statement, “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.” “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!” he added.

Image credit: AP

The plot of the special episode features brilliant civil servant Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, reuniting with her friends amid the pandemic and the importance of social distancing.

READ: Tom Holland Posts A Picture With 'big Bro' Chris Pratt Ahead Of 'Onward' Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.