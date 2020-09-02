Is 'Parks And Recreation' Leaving Netflix? Know Why The Sitcom Is Leaving The Platform

Parks and Recreation is a show that ran for seven successful seasons, only coming to an end voluntarily when the makers pitched an idea to NBC which was immediately approved. It's been a part of Netflix for a while now. But just like many other shows, this too came under the umbrella of NBC.

Many television companies have now reduced licensing their shows to OTT platforms, showcasing them on their channels instead. NBC had launched their channel Peacock in April 2020, which boasts of a number of their original shows and movie releases. As mentioned in popsugar.com, the American sitcom Parks and Recreation is an NBC production and hence, it was decided that the show will be telecasted on Peacock, instead of any other OTT platform.

Also read: 'Parks And Recreation' Returns After 5 Years For Special, Proceeds For COVID-19 Fund

Also read: 'Good Bones' Actor Mina Starsiak’s Brother Gets Emotional About Her Pregnancy

Is 'Parks And Recreation' leaving Netflix?

According to WhatsOnNetflix, the OTT platform had the contract to air the show until October 2020. The show, along with many other NBC series and movies will be released on Peacock. The viewers will enjoy various options to stream it as per their requirement.

Also read: Top Movies And Shows On Netflix In September That You Should Not Miss

Where is 'Parks and Recreation' going to stream?

After this sad ordeal, the fans will have to shift their gaze to Amazon Prime which continues to showcase the series on its OTT platform. Along with Amazon, Parks and Rec can also be found on YouTube, iTunes and DVDs. The alternative options available to the fans does provide some relief, especially the fact that it is going to air on Peacock by NBC. Although this American show is off Netflix, the fans will surely find a way to stream the show and enjoy the hilarious episodes that the series was famous for.

What is Parks and Recreation about?

Parks and Rec is a sitcom that became popular because of it's 'mockumentary' format, much like The Office. Both the shows come from the same makers. The series' central character is Leslie Knope played by Amy Poehler. The fiesty deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department of Pawnee, Indiana, decides to turn a run-down construction site into a community park.

The series aired from April 2009 to February 2015 with a huge following due to its brilliant content and talented cast. The cast also included Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari and Retta among several others.

Also read: Will Elizabeth Shue Be In 'Cobra Kai'? Find Out If Ally From 'Karate Kid' Will Return

Image credit: [@parksandrec]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.