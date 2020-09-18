Is Parks And Recreation Leaving Hulu? Where Can You Watch The Show?

The popular sitcom Parks and Recreation is leaving the OTT platforms it currently is available on. Yes, the 8.6/10 rated show on IMDb and 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is going off OTT platforms including Hulu, Netflix and even Amazon Prime. Here is more information about it and where can you watch the series.

When does parks and recreation leave Hulu?

Parks and Recreation starring Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and Rashida Jones in the lead is going off Hulu soon. Even though the exact date has not been revealed yet, it is likely that the show will leave the platform in October this year. However, it is confirmed that the series would be leaving Netflix on October 1st, 2020.

Where can I watch 'Parks and Recreation'?

Initially, there were speculations that even though Hulu and Netflix are removing the series from their platform, the show will continue to air on Amazon Prime. However, it has been announced that even Amazon Prime is parting ways from the show. So where can fans of the show watch it?

Parks and Recreation can also be found on YouTube, iTunes and DVDs. Apart from these, Parks and Recreation will be streaming on Peacock by NBC. At the moment the information about the release of the show on Peacock is limited, but it is likely that the show will air after it has been taken off the OTT platforms. So most likely, the show will air on Peacock after October.

What is Parks and Recreation about?

Parks and Recreation became immensely popular for 'mockumentary' format that it follows. It comes from the same makers of The Office, which also enjoys huge popularity among fans of sitcoms. The show has a hilarious ensemble comedy that follows Leslie, a mid-level bureaucrat around.

Leslie wants to help a local nurse Ann in converting a disused construction site into a community park. However, she faces red-tapism and self-centred neighbours. The show follows Leslie around as she makes an effort to make the community park.

Details about Parks and Recreation

The show aired from April 2009 to February 2015 and enjoyed a huge following due to its brilliant content and talented cast. The show has been created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. Parks and Recreation has won numerous awards including GLAAD Media Awards, Golden Globe Awards and NAACP Image Awards.

Image credits: Parks and Recreation official Instagram handle

