Riverdale is one of the most popular American drama series and has maintained its fan base over the years. The 5th season of the show has started airing its fifth season after the fourth season ended abruptly due to pandemic lockdown. The new season has left a number of fans wondering if there would be the 6th season. Here is information about whether there will be the 6th season of Riverdale.

Is 'Riverdale' ending after Season 5? Will there be a sixth season?

A report in media portal Express.co.uk suggests that the CW network has neither renewed Riverdale show for a 6th season nor has the network cancelled the show.

According to the media portal, the first episode of the previous season (season 4) grabbed the attention of over 1.14 million viewers. However, the viewership started falling towards the season’s finale. The season 4 averaged 7,33,000 viewers per week.

Reportedly, on January 20th, when the first episode of the 5th season aired, only 625,000 viewers were watching the show.

Despite the decrease in the numbers and ratings, there have been no reports claiming that Riverdale is coming to an end. There is still time and scope for a new season, which fans will find out as the 5th season progresses. The season 5 has taken a 7-year leap, with characters on the show leaving high school and shall not be a group of teens.

Who is leaving Riverdale in Season 5? Does Jughead really die in Riverdale Season 5? What are the major changes in the lives of the characters after the seven-year jump in Riverdale?

Ronnie will be married to a businessman named Chad Gekko. The character of Chad will be portrayed in the show by Chris Mason.

Archie on the other hand would have joined the army and returned to work at the Riverdale Fire Station.

Jughead would be seen dating a new girlfriend named Jessica. It has not been revealed yet who shall be portraying the character of Jessica.

There are few details about Betty’s future and only as the show progresses, her new story will be revealed.

Riverdale season 5 release: Riverdale is available to watch on CW and Netflix. The latest season 5 of Riverdale has started streaming on Netflix UK.

