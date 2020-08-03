The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ended with the Hargreeves transporting themselves to another place and time. The trailer for season 2 has revealed that Hargreeves family have landed in different years between 1960 and 1963. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 can be seen on Netflix from July 31st onwards. The Hargreeves family is shown to reunite with Reginald in the 1960s, which might answer some of the biggest questions fans have about the series. The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer was uploaded to YouTube three weeks ago, and it has already garnered over six million views.

ALSO READ| Will There Be 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3? Here Are Details About Its Next Season

Is Sir Reginald Hargreeves an alien in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 2?

At the end of The Umbrella Academy season 1, one can see that Reggie’s scene in the ‘The White Violin’ episode was very important. The title of the episode stated that the show actually took place a long time ago. In the scene, one can see a young Reggie attending to a young woman who seems to be ill. He gifted her the violin thinking that she might want to play. However, she tells him that he needs to find someone who will love the violin as much as she had. Then she tells him to leave as the world needs him. She says that she will die there, but he needs to go and she won't allow him to die with her.

If one sees deeply, the scene actually shows a glimpse of the world outside their room. The scenario is something else and it is definitely not on Earth as various rocket ships can be seen flying in the sky. One can also see that he lets something out of a bottle that looks like some kind of superpowers. Even their room was filled with futuristic-looking items. In the season 1 finale, it was then shown that Reggie makes a landfall on Earth in New York City which was filled with cars from the 60s or even older.

Reginald Hargreeves' real face

Now, in the second season, one can surely assume that Reginald is definitely not from Earth. As even in the comics (on which The Umbrella Academy series is made), that was created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, Reggie is shown to be someone who is masquerading as a human on Earth.

More proof that states that Reggie is not human as he has been on Earth since the 1900s and still looks in good shape when they reach in the year 1963 as well as in 2019. However one can see that he wears some sort of mask which probably helps in anti-ageing. Viewers expect that season 3 will reveal some more secrets about the identity of Reginald Hargreeves.

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Umbrella Academy' Season 2 Come On Netflix? Here's The Show's Release Time

Image courtesy: The Umbrella Academy Instagram

ALSO READ| What Are 'The Umbrella Academy' Powers? Here's A Full Guide About Character's Superpowers

Since the next season has not been confirmed yet, it is unclear if and when The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will come out. But, looking at the performance and ratings of the show’s first two seasons, the chances are highly possible. There was an 18 months gap between the first two seasons. So according to that logic, if the show gets renewed for season 3, the series won’t come out either until late 2021 or early 2022.

ALSO READ| Where Is The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Filmed? Here Are Shooting Locations

Promo Image courtesy: A still from the trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.