What Are 'The Umbrella Academy' Powers? Here's A Full Guide About Character's Superpowers

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 has jumped up to Netflix's trending list since it premiered on July 31. Netflix's new superhero show revolves around the story of the Hargreeves, a bizarre and dysfunctional family of seven adopted siblings, all of whom have superpowers.

In the show, neither of the characters' mothers was pregnant when the day of their birth began. An eccentric billionaire and scientist Sir Reginald Hargreeves comes to know about this peculiar occurrence and he adopts seven of these special kids, while still looking for others. See the fun list of Umbrella Academy Powers of each Character.

Here is The Umbrella Academy Powers of each Character

Number One- Luther: Super Strength

Luther is played by actor Tom Hopper in The Umbrella Academy. Luther has superhuman strength, which makes him an indispensable member of the superhero group. He also ends up sticking around longer than anybody else in the academy. Sadly, on one particular mission, Luther gets grievously wounded, which prompts his adoptive father to take drastic measures to save his life. Sir Reginald Hargreeves injects Luther with a serum which transforms the top half of his body into that of an ape, thus explaining his enormously muscular and hairy appearance.

Number Two-Diego: Uncanny Aim

Diego in The Umbrella Academy is played by David Castaneda. Diego is able to curve the trajectory of any object he throws. This allows them to hit his target with devastating accuracy. Diego is often seen using his gift to throw knives while fighting criminals as his vigilante alter-ego. But, Diego’s actions have put him on the radar of police in the past. In the comic book, he is shown to have another ability, to be able to hold his breath indefinitely. However, this is yet to be depicted in the Netflix series.

Number Three-Allison: Mind Control

Allison is played by Emmy Raver-Lampman on the show. She has the ability to control people by saying the phrase “I heard a rumour…” followed by anything she wishes them to do. Allison’s power has some disconcerting implications. It even becomes a point of serious contention, between her and her husband, when he discovers that she had used it to make their child behave.

Number four- Klaus's Powers: Can speak to the Dead

While every character in The Umbrella Academy is intriguing in its own ways, Klaus is still one of the most fascinating among the seven. Klaus’s power is, that he is capable of communicating with the dead. He is even able to make them tangible figures in the land of the living. But, Klaus is quite literally haunted by his powers.

It becomes increasingly difficult for him to, to control and harness this power, and he is seen resorting to drug and alcohol abuse to escape the mental and emotional challenges which his ability is posing on him. Sadly, over the years the effectiveness of his powers is reduced due to his addictions. In The Umbrella Academy, Klaus, who is played by Irish actor Robert Sheehan, is often accompanied by the ghost of Number Six, who is Ben.

Number Five – Space and Time travel

Number Five is played by Aidan Gallagher. Five is gifted with the power of being able to teleport through space and time. He can use this power to travel short distances, for instance, across a room. He can even use them to travel for considerably longer distances, for example, decades into the future.

However, Five’s powers are not without, some shortcomings. The problem is, his control over this ability is very unreliable. This is why he ended up being trapped on a post-apocalyptic Earth in the first season. Due to his time-travelling ability, he grows much older than his adoptive siblings at the Academy but is still stuck in the body of a 13-year-old.

Number Six-Ben: Can summon Monsters

Ben played by Justin H. Min is one of The Umbrella Academy’s creepier members. He has the power to summon horrifying tentacled monsters from his body. He dies under mysterious circumstances, thus his only way to communicate with the team now is through Klaus.

Number Seven-Vanya Powers: Converts sound into destructive forces

Vanya in The Umbrella Academy is played by Ellen Page. Originally Vanya was thought to have no special abilities, but fans were amazed when it was revealed that Vanya was actually the most powerful member of The Umbrella Academy. Vanya’s power lay in being able to convert sound into a purely destructive force, which was capable of killing people and even destroying entire buildings.

Vanya immediately became a fan-favourite when her superpowers were revealed. She began using her violin as a tool to channel her newly discovered power. But, power did not come easy to Vanya, as she felt betrayed, realising that her siblings had been lying to her for years. She soon turns against them.

