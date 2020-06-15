Is Snoop Dogg In 'F Is For Family'? Find Which Character The Rapper Is Playing In Season 4

F is For Family Season 4 landed on Netflix on June 12, 2020. This season of the Netflix original series surprised its fans with some shocking plot twists towards the finale. However one of the most surprising events of this F is For Family Season 4, was Snoop Dogg appearing in one of the episodes.

Is Snoop Dogg in F is For Family?

The short answer to this is, yes. Popular American rapper Snoop Dogg appears in two scenes on episode seven, of F if For Family season 4, the episode is titled R is For Rosie. The episode revolves around Chauncey “Rosie” Roosevelt, played by actor Kevin Michael Richardson.

Who does Snoop Dogg play in F is For Family?

Snoop Dogg in F is For Family: Scene 1

Rosie is driven by his desire to become an alderman, hence he heads to the City Hall. As Rosie reaches the city hall, he is greeted by Snoop Dogg’s character, Reverend Sugar Squires. Snoop Dogg’s voice and his manner of speaking as the Reverend remain the same as his own.

Hence his voice is very recognisable for the fans. Snoop Dogg’s character Reverend. Squires is adorned in a blue pant-suit, with a clerical collar, and he is holding the Holy Bible in his hands. He hilariously speaks to the crowd in favour of Rosie.

We are thrilled to welcome the one and only @SnoopDogg to the cast of F IS FOR FAMILY. That's him voicing the Rev. Sugar Squires in episode 407, "R Is For Rosie". Thanks for joining the cast, Snoop! #FIsForFamily pic.twitter.com/w7QbtAXp3Q — FIFF WRITERS (@FIFFNetflix) June 12, 2020

Snoop Dogg in F is For Family: Scene 2

His second scene is also with Rosie. The scene takes place in a church, and the audiences come to know that Snoop’s character Reverend Squires has made some arrangement with Rosie, to speak in his favour. Rev. Squires asks Rosie to keep patience when he gets irritated about, how the city’s Mayor is blocking him from becoming an alderman.

The scene ends with Snoop Dogg hilariously yelling at a woman who is playing the pianoforte. Here is what fans thought about Snoop Dogg in F is For Family.

Snoop Dogg & Jonathan Banks aka Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul both do voices in this new 4th season of F Is For Family, beautiful! — Anthony Colunga (@iamtherealoutis) June 12, 2020

Lmao Snoop Dogg is the Preacher in F is For Family😂 — Leanardo (@RealLeadster) June 14, 2020

F is For Family cast:

The American sitcom, F is For Family is set in early to mid-1970s. It follows a dysfunctional Irish-American family named “The Murphys”. The show stars popular comedian Bill Burr, as Francis “Frank” Murphy, a 39-year-old, racist and short-tempered, Korean War veteran. Popular American actor Laura Dern plays Sue Murphy, Frank’s 36-year-old wife and a struggling entrepreneur.

Other cast members include Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry. F is For Family Season 4 has been lauded by fans for its realistic and blunt storytelling. The show also talks about abusive family systems and how they are passed from one generation to the other, hence trapping everyone born in the family, in a vicious cycle of hate.

