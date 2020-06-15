'F Is For Family' Season 5: Will There Be Another Season Of This Animated Show? Find Out

F is For Family is an American comedy animated series. The series is also a Netflix original and is streaming on the platform since 2015. F is For Family Season 4 released on Netflix, on June 12, 2020. This season of the show has surprised its fans with some shocking plot twists towards the season finale. Hence, fans are now wondering, if there will be F is For Family Season 5. Read on to find out.

Will there be another season of F is For Family?

F is For Family Season 4 has recently released on Netflix and so far the season has received positive reviews from both the critics and the audiences. But, Netflix does not make a decision on a shows fate immediately. It is generally known to wait for at least six to eight weeks before making any decision. During the decision-making period, the platform analyses the viewing figures and the rate of engagement of the show.

But not only has F is For Family Season 4 been loved by fans, but it also boasts a 95% Audience score On Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, this season of the show also received 86% on the Tomato-meter on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to this, it is one of Netflix’s longest-running original programs. Hence, it's highly likely there will be F is For Family Season 5. There is also another factor which points to the show's renewal. As per the reports of media portal, the series co-creator Michael Price is on board for another season.

F is For Family Season 5 release date

The COVID-19 pandemic has left production schedules hanging in the air. However, assuming that Netflix renews the series in the next two months, there are pretty good chances that fans will get F is For Family Season 5 in late 2021 or early 2022.

The shows premiere patterns for the last four seasons reveal, that there is approximately an eighteen-month gap between every season. Hence Season 1 Premiere Date was December 18, 2015, while Season 2 Premiere Date: May 30, 2017. Season 3 premiered on November 30, 2018, while F is For Family Season 4 aired on June 12, 2020.

F is For Family: About the show

The sitcom, F is For Family is set in early-mid 1970s and follows a dysfunctional Irish-American family named “The Murphy’s”. The show stars Bill Burr, as Francis “Frank” Murphy, a 39-year-old, racist and short-tempered, Korean War veteran. Popular American actor Laura Dern plays Sue Murphy, Frank’s 36-year-old wife and a struggling entrepreneur. Other cast members include Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry.

