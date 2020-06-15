'F Is For Family' Season 4 Ending: Does Lead Character Die In This Animated Show?

F is For Family is a popular American animation series, which is streaming on Netflix since 2015. F is For Family Season 4 released on Netflix, on June 12, 2020. This season of the Netflix original has surprised its fans with some shocking plot twists towards the finale. Read on to find out what happens in F is For Family Season 4, ending.

F is For Family Season 4 ending: Explained

F is For Family Season 4 follows two story lines, one, of course, being Sue Murphy’s pregnancy and second is Frank Murphy’s relationship with his long-estranged father William. Frank strives to handle both these things as best he can. But things take a nosedive in episode 8 of this season at Maureen Murphy’s school play.

Frank and William get into a heated discussion which ends in Frank punching his father William in the face. Following this Frank flees to Cleveland, in the name of work. Things take a gnarly turn when Sue goes into labour with no one around to help. Sue Murphy being the brave woman that she is, manages to reach the hospital on her own. And the rest of the family comes one after another when they get to know about this. Bill and Maureen ask William to leave when he reaches the hospital. They wish to avoid making a scene between them when Frank shows up.

A disheartened William resigns to the hospital chapel. Towards the F is For Family Season 4 ending, Frank finally arrives at the hospital and runs into his father, William, while looking for his wife Sue. William tries to apologise to him but Frank leaves without listening to his father, as he is in a hurry to find Sue. Frank arrives just before the delivery and the Murphy family receives a newborn baby girl.

Overcome with emotions, Frank takes his newborn baby girl to see her grandfather William at the chapel. But as soon as he reaches the chapel, he finds William mumbling, “Here it comes” holding his left arm and collapses, his mouth starts foaming. F is for family season 4 ends with Frank shouting for help.

F is For Family Season 4

F is For Family Season 4 was highly appreciated by its fans on Reddit. On the credit forum r/fisforfamily, one fan posted a review, admiring the social, economic and racial commentary that F is For Family offered in Season 4. The fan added that season 4 of the show is very relevant, smart and witty. The viewer also mentioned, how this season of the show had pointed out police brutality against people of colour. Fans around social media have been wondering if the jokes were made concurring to the current situation in America, but given how long storyboarding, animation and production takes it is highly unlikely to be true.

Source - Reddit

Another fan posted on Reddit claiming that she is interested in Maureen’s character development in the forthcoming seasons. Maureen is no longer the youngest child in the family, neither is she the only daughter anymore. F is For Family, Reddit fans have also appreciated how authentically the show displays an abusive and dysfunctional family system, that is being passed on for generations, thinking it is normal.

Source - Reddit

F is For Family Season 4 review

According to several media sources F is For Family Season 4 also received applauds from the critics. On Twitter, fans are expressing that they want F is For Family Season 5 to be out soon. One fan expressed that he cried in every episode of this season, because of how relatable it was. This season of F is For Family used some amazing music, with the title track, Redbone’s 1974 hit Come and Get Your Love, setting the viewers right mood.

I’m binge watching season 4 of f is for family but I really don’t want to because I would have to wait another decade for season 5 ðŸ™ðŸ™ — alleya ðŸ›¸ (@xalleyajeaan) June 15, 2020

F is For Family Season 5

On Rotten Tomatoes F is for Family has 95 per cent audience score. It is also one of Netflix’s longest-running original shows. Hence, it’s more likely that Netflix will renew the series for a “fifth and final season”. There is usually approximately an 18-month gap between every season of the show. Hence, if that pattern holds, viewers can expect F is For Family Season 5 to debut in late 2021 or early 2022.

