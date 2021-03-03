Is Snowfall Based On A True Story? The Crime Thriller Unravels The Drug And Mafia World

Snowfall is taking the lead in being one of the most-watched television series of today. The crime drama series has already been picked up for a fourth season to unravel more complexities of the drug industry. Is Snowfall based on a true story? Is the character Franklin Saint based on a real person? Let's find out.

Is Snowfall based on a true story?

While waiting for Snowfall season 4 to release, let's unravel the roots from which the series came into being. According to Decider, Snowfall is not based on a true story but is inspired by ample true events that took place down history. Franklin Saint is a fictional character whose rise in the drug industry we're able to witness as the story moves forward. Though not entirely inspired by a real person, the show's creator John Singleton revealed that the character and his story is partially based on his memories of growing up in the Black towns of L.A.

The United States was once infamous for the rising drug industry it homed in the 80s. While cocaine was the primary drug of interest that had completely disrupted the city, the market for the drug saw a significant drop due to oversaturation. This paved way for the crack industry. Crack was the smokable form of cocaine that incurred a much cheaper inventory and could be sold in small proportions, making it easier for the drug dealers to supply to a larger crowd and gain a substantial profit.

The soft target for this industry was most definitely the Black community because of the common racial segregation practices at the time. Drug dealers had better access to the localities where lower-income Black families resided. The execution took off smoothly, which ultimately instigated an epidemic with millions of people being plagued by the drug. Some believe that the CIA and the US government also had a hand in starting this epidemic for selfish reasons that helped fund their operations. The series attempts to configure the dark history from the eyes of the drug lord Franklin Saint.

