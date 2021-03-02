Jason Bateman Visits Jennifer Aniston's House To Film His Appearance On Golden Globes

Actor Jason Bateman filmed his Golden Globes appearance at Jennifer Aniston's house along with his two daughters. Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share snaps of Jason taping his Golden Globes awards appearance with hilarious captions. The long-time friends and co-stars treated their fans to a fun little interaction on the night of the award ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston's Instagram stories

Jason Bateman, along with his two daughters and a whole filming crew, arrived at Jennifer's house to tape his Golden Globes bit. In the first story posted by the 52-year-old actress, Jason can be seen smiling directly towards Jennifer while one of his daughters sits on his lap and the other one sits beside him. Jennifer funnily wrote in her story that 'Bateman came over and brought the Golden Globes with him'. She also brought to notice the picture of her with her father which made a cameo in Jason's video.

Pic Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram.

Also Read: Matthew Perry Turns Into Chandler Bing To School Fans On Being Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare

In the second story, Jennifer shared another snap of Jason sitting on a chair while the crew films him. She wrote in the story that her painting of a frog finally found its purpose as it was being used as a prop by the filming crew. In the final story shared by the Friends actress, Jennifer wittily wrote that it 'takes a village' to shoot even a small segment referring to crew and filming gadgets surrounding Jason Bateman.

Jason Bateman nominated for Golden Globes awards

Jason Bateman was nominated for the Golden Globes in the category of Best actor in TV series for his role in Ozark. The award was won by Josh O'Connor for his role in The Crown. Jason Bateman attended the virtual award ceremony from Jennifer Aniston's house where Jennifer also made a brief appearance.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston And Matthew Perry's FRIENDS References For COVID-19 Will Make You Go ROFL

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Verbal Tic From 'FRIENDS' Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Its A Rachel Tic'

Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman

Pic Credit: Still from The Switch.

Also Read: Matthew Perry's Latest Instagram Post Has Barack Obama And The Reason Will Make You LOL

The long-time friends met on the TV show Simon, since then the actors have starred in five movies together. Their first movie together was The Break-Up released in 2006 followed by The Switch in 2010, Horrible Bosses in 2011, Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014 and Office Christmas Party in 2016.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.