Meghan Markle 'saddened' Over Bullying Allegations Made By Palace Staffers

Meghan Markle has recently faced bullying charges from one of her closest advisors at Kensington Palace. According to The Times newspaper, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly drove two personal assistants out of the household and shattered the trust of a third. However, Meghan Markle has responded to the report in The Sunday Times.

According to E! News, a statement from a spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the Duchess is 'saddened by this latest attack on her character', especially as someone who has been the target of ‘bulling’ herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. The statement went on to say that she is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will continue to strive to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.

The royal source close to the Sussexes told ELLE.com that the stories about Meghan being difficult were "absolutely untrue". It was also revealed that she was actually well-liked by her staff, and people were excited about her ideas and enthusiasm. That source added that Meghan was "very anxious to learn about the Royal Protocol and also took her new duties seriously". She's a quick learner, and is receptive to the courtiers who have been guiding her and helping her to adapt to her new life as a member of the royal family, the source added.

The charges come just days before Meghan and Harry's "shocking" and "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey airs on American television. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex' long-awaited candid interview will be aired on March 7, 2021. On February 28, CBS posted two teasers on YouTube, in which the royal couple discussed their challenges and how they could only solve them because they had one another. The first teaser unveiled Meghan Markle, who was dressed elegantly in a black dress, wrapping her baby bump while Oprah asked, "Are you still or were you still?"

A source close to the Duke and Duchess told E! News that the interview is going to shine a light on all that the duo has been through. Harry and Meghan are relieved that they are away from it all and there is a lot of tension between them and the royal family. Watch the teaser below.

Meghan & Harry's teaser

