Is South Park Leaving Hulu? Where Can One Stream South Park Next? Find Out Here

South Park series is known for its current episodes, taking a cue from news headline and creating a story out of what matters. The show first aired in 1997 and managed to keep up with the emerging and evolving current affairs and events. South Park has been successfully running for over almost 23 seasons and every time the show ropes in much drama and cutthroat commentary on current situations. The animated series originally broadcasted on Comedy Central as an original. It was later bought by the streaming giant Hulu. However, the contract with Hulu ends on June 20, 2020, and South Park is leaving the OTT.

Is South Park leaving Hulu?

The popular animated show South Park which is owned by Comedy Central has not renewed the contract with the streaming giant Hulu. Created by Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the 23-seasons show had earlier signed an exclusive contract with Hulu, which expires in June 2020. Thus, South Park will be leaving Hulu.

HBO Max will be home to South Park and many classics from Comedy Central

South Park will soon be available on HBO Max. The new streaming service, which entered into business on May 27, 2020, has signed an exclusive contract with Comedy Central for the streaming rights of Hulu. All 23 seasons will be available on the app with a subscription. According to reports, there are three new seasons of South Park in the pipeline which will be available on HBO Max. For anyone willing to buy HBO Max on a monthly basis will have to pay almost fifteen dollars a month which breaks down to ₹1,134 in Indian rupees.

HBO Max will be home to South Park until the contract expires. Some of the OG shows and films with HBO Max are Love Life with Anna Kendrick, The Not Too Late show With Elmo, and who can forget one of the most popular sitcoms of the decade, that is FRIENDS. The popular sitcom which bid adieu to Netflix in early 2020 will now be available to stream on HBO Max. The deal signed for HBO Max for all Comedy Central originals was over $500 million as per reports. South Park will be available on HBO Max from June 24 onwards.

Watch glimpses of the popular show South Park, which has a history of over 23 years

