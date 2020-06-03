New On Hulu June 2020; A Complete List Of Movies And Shows Releasing In June

Hulu offers a variety of shows and movies to choose from that people can binge-watch. The OTT platform has some of the most interesting content from different genres like horror, suspense, romance, family drama and many more. Check out some of the new on Hulu series and movies that will be coming to Hulu June 2020.

Releasing on June 1

MOVIES

10 Year Plan (2014)

4th Man Out (2015)

Above & Beyond (2014)

Almost Adults (2016)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Constantine (2005)

Dave (1993)

Digging for Fire (2015)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

Happily N’Ever After (2007)

Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)

Honey (2003)

Honey 2 (2011)

I Am Legend (2007)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story (2014)

Kingpin (1996)

Losing Isaiah (1995)

Meet Me In Montenegro (2014)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992)

My Girl (1991)

My Girl 2 (1994)

Nate and Hayes (1983)

October Sky (1999)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Sex Drive (2008)

The American President (1995)

The Cookout (2004)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Scout (1994)

The Tuxedo (2002)

The Wood (1999)

The X-Files (1998)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Trade (2007)

Treading Water (2013)

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993)

Undertow (2004)

Up in the Air (2009)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2007)

Women and Sometimes Men (2017)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Zardoz (1974)

TV

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Match Game: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim)

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Adult Swim)

Releasing on June 2

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

Releasing on June 4

Miss Snake Charmer (2020)

Releasing on June 5

Shirley (2020)

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

Releasing on June 6

The Appearance (2018)

Releasing on June 7

Where’s Waldo?: Complete Season 1 (Dreamworks)

Releasing on June 8

From Paris with Love (2010)

Releasing on June 9

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere(ABC)

Releasing on June 10

Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots: Complete Season 7 (OWN)

Releasing on June 12

MOVIES

Child’s Play (2019)

Awakenings (1990)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Seven Pounds (2008)

TV

Crossing Swords: Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Good Boy (Hulu Original)

Don’t: Series Premiere (ABC)

Releasing on June 13

Eye in the Skye (2015)

Dragonheart (1996)

Windtalkers (2002)

Releasing on June 15

Pan (2015)

Breakup at a Wedding (2013)

Dustwalker (2020)

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Releasing on June 16

Larry Crowne (2011)

TV

Brockmire: Complete Season 4 (IFC)

Releasing on June 17

﻿Nostalgia (2018)

Releasing on June 18

﻿Buffaloed (2020)

Crawl (2019)

Releasing on June 19

﻿Bean (1997)

Gigli (2003)

Hart’s War (2002)

La Bamba (1987)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Out of Sight (1998)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

Zoom (2006)

TV

Love, Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Releasing on June 22

﻿Clemency (2019)

XX (2017)

Releasing on June 25

﻿Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Releasing on June 29

Carrion (2020)

Releasing on June 30

The Gallows Act II (2019)

One For The Money (2012)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

6 Souls (2013)

That’s My Boy (2012)

