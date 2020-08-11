'Yellowstone' Season 3 Spoilers: What Happened To Teeter On The Drama Series?

The Paramount Network Show Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham. The highly acclaimed series revolves around the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation, and the land developers. The series returned with its eighth episode on August 9. As Yellowstone Season 3 is approaching towards its season finale, episode eight brought some major revelations for fans of the show. In Yellowstone Season 3, fans were just getting interested in Teeter and Colby’s romance, but episode eight of the show ended on a perilous note. Find out, ‘What happened to Teeter on Yellowstone?’

Yellowstone Season 3 Spoilers Ahead

What happened to Teeter on Yellowstone?

Teeter on Yellowstone Season 3 is played by American actor Jen Landon. In episode eight of the show, fans got to see that Teeter and Colby’s persistent flirtation finally took a romance turn. The pair were busy barbing wires when Colby, played by actor Denim Richards, suggested once again they go skinny dipping to the nearby creek.

However, as fans were expecting things to turn steamy between the two, they were caught off guard. Things took a gnarly turn when the pair was confronted by Wade Morrow and his son. The father-son duo pulled Colby out of the creek and began to beat him with a rope. Wade Morrow and John Dutton have a history of antagonism which was sparked by a theft many years prior.

Trying to put a brave face, Colby and Teeter then tried to fight back. But, they got trampled by horses and are dragged underwater. The horses kept stamping on the two as they were dragged underwater before Wade eventually called them off.

Is Teeter dead in Yellowstone Season 3?

Fans of Yellowstone Season 3, became even more distressed when viewers did not see them resurface before the episode eight ended. This has naturally left the fans with many questions. However, whether Teeter and Colby are alive or dead is not known yet. Soon after the end of Yellowstone episode eight, makers of the show released a trailer for episode nine. However, the trailer provided no insight into their fate.

The official synopsis for episode nine also does not reveal much about Teeter’s fate on the show. Hence it is clear that fans will have to wait for the release of Yellowstone Episode 9 on August 16. Here is how fans of the show reacted to what happened with Teeter on Yellowstone.

Really, @Yellowstone! You whip the only Black person on the show! 😡 #yellowstone — WR (@RWynonna) August 10, 2020

Could teeter over act any more on #Yellowstone ... it’s awful — MoeOnTwidder (@moeconstante00) July 6, 2020

I am highly offended by this Teeter character representing Texas. And Taylor Sheridan is from Central Texas.. #YellowstoneTV #Yellowstone — Janna (@jannadenay) July 27, 2020

