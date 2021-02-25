Is 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Based On A Book? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Broken Hearts Gallery is a 2020 romantic comedy film featuring Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo and Bernadette Peters. The movie is helmed by Natalie Krinsky and is bankrolled by American pop sensation Selena Gomez. The Broken Hearts gallery plot revolves around a 20-year-old Lucy played by Geraldine Viswanathan who works as an assistant in an art gallery.

After she is dumped by her latest boyfriend, she creates a gallery filled with trinkets left behind by her past lovers. She names the gallery "The Broken Hearts Gallery." Word spreads around about Lucy's pop up space and people start coming in to leave the items from their past relationships. The gallery also gives the broken-hearted people a chance to interact with other dumped people encouraging romantic relationships between them. The movie released last year in the US on September 20.

Is 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' based on a book?

After watching the film, many viewers speculated whether the cheesy movie is adapted from a book. However, the answer to this is 'No'. The Broken Hearts Gallery is a fictional story that is written and directed by Natalie Krinsky. The director did not draw inspiration from any book or novel for the story. However, the director admitted that she has always been inspired by romantic comedy movies like When Harry Met Sally and Bridget Jones' Diary.

The movie marks the directorial debut of scriptwriter Natalie Krinsky. In an interview with Indiewire, the director opined that her script was initially on the blacklist for almost a decade and she was shocked when the makers and producers asked her to direct the film. Natalie Krinsky has been a scriptwriter for more than 10 years and some of her works include writing scripts for Gossip Girl and Grey's Anatomy.

'The Broken Hearts Gallery' Reviews

The movie was able to cross more than $1 million in its opening weekend in the US. The movie has gotten positive reviews with the critics and the audience loving the performance of Geraldine as Lucy. The movie has a 6.8 rating on IMDb and around 6.6 ratings on Rotten Tomatoes implying it to be an average movie. Here is what the audience has to say about the movie:

Watched #thebrokenheartsgallery yesterday and it is now one of my comfort films. — Jules Folk (@julesofwriting) February 21, 2021

Presently watching #TheBrokenHeartsGallery and I have to say I am in love with the friendships in this movie. They’re all speaking my Love Language HARD!!! I live for great friendships.. — Geo (@Geo_Was_Here) February 23, 2021

After a while, saw a romantic movie which makes you truly root for protagonists & be fully invested in their story. Highly recommend #TheBrokenHeartsGallery for romcom lovers!Available on @PrimeVideoIN! Story,cast,chemistry-all❤️! @nataliekrinsky @yoyogeraldinev @dacremontgomery pic.twitter.com/8YEIPys5CV — Ritambhara A. (@RitambharaA) February 25, 2021

Is 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' on Netflix?

The Broken Hearts Gallery has not yet been added to Netflix. There is no news or information about the movie premiering on Netflix as of yet. However, the movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer of the movie right here:

