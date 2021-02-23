'Gossip Girl' Cast Opens Up About How The Reboot Will Be Different From The Original

Gossip Girl’s sequel series, also titled Gossip Girl is slated to release this year. Gossip Girl was a story about privileged teens living on the Upper East Side of New York. However, Gossip Girl's reboot will be much different from the original. Gossip Girl reboot's cast Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock and Jordan Alexander recently gave an interview to E! Online that was released on February 22. They hinted at changes that the producers made to bring the project into our current era.

Also read: What's Leaving Netflix This December 2020: 'Gossip Girl' To 'The Office' And Many More

Gossip Girl cast opens up about the reboot

Emily explained that the new version of the series will feel more inclusive and show characters who are identified as members of the LGBTQ+ community. She mentioned that since they are making a series in 2020 ad 2021, it is really important for them to not just talk about those things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with. It is about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo.

Also read: When Is 'Gossip Girl' Leaving Netflix? Find Out Where To Watch The Show Now

Whitney agreed with the sentiment and emphasized that the inclusivity wasn't necessarily true about the CW's version that signed off in December 2012 after six seasons. She said that there was a lot of new representation which she didn’t see a lot of in the first season. She said that it was amazing to see people who looked like you and were interested in the same things. They happened to be in entertainment because it was so influential.

Emily also revealed that gender roles would be talked about and dissected in the reboot. She said that a lot of women in their show are very powerful just like they were in the original. They will be exploring what it means to be a woman in the current generation and explore ideas in general that they hadn’t earlier.

Also read: 5 Best ICarly Episodes To Catch Before The Paramount Reboot Release

Speaking of their characters being compared to the original, Emily said that they realized they can take those roles and make them on their own. They have qualities that are special and different from the original. Emily further stated that people will relate to the new characters. Jordan added that they are just keeping an open mind, staying true to the essence of Gossip Girl but with a completely different take on it.

Also read: Sex And The City: HBO Max Executive Hints At Absence Of Samantha From Reboot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.