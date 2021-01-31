'Acharya' Teaser To 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Trailer; A Look At Top Trailer Releases Of The Week

From Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya to Godzilla Vs Kong, a handful of creators have released teasers of their upcoming projects this week. While a few trailers garnered lukewarm responses, many of them were welcomed with amazement by the public. From the Acharya teaser to the Godzilla VS Kong trailer, we have listed down the top trailers that released in the last week of January 2021, from January 23- January 30. Take a look:

'Acharya' teaser

South megastar Chiranjeevi, took to Twitter to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film, Acharya on January 29. In the trailer, fans can see a slew of action scenes from the film as the lead actor fiercely fights the goons. The background score of the teaser accentuates and intensifies suspense about the film’s plot. Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal is being directed by Koratala Siva. The film is slated for an all-India release in Summer 2021.

'Godzilla VS Kong'

Godzilla Vs Kong creators have unveiled the film's first theatrical trailer just two months ahead of its theatrical release. The trailer depicts the much-anticipated conflict between Godzilla and Kong and further reveals the reason for their clash. In the clip, it is seen how the entire city is laid to waste and inhabitants rush to save themselves. The narrator announces that the only one who could save humanity from the apocalyptic onslaught is Kong.

'Tell Me Your Secrets'

Tell Me Your Secrets trailer has been finally released by the makers. The trailer of this upcoming Amazon Prime Original thriller show narrates the story of a serial murderer. He is clearly on a spree as he leaves trails of blood and cadavers splattered in unexpected places. The hunt for the killer drives the plot of the film ahead.

'Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel'

Netflix unveiled the trailer of Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel on January 26. This documentary series is based on true events and chronicles the life of Canadian college student Eliza Lam’s mysterious death. This case also has a connection to infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, who gets a name change in the trailer. Watch the trailer of this Netflix original below:

'Fauji Calling'

Fauji Calling is an upcoming film that revolves around the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of family members at war. This Aaryan Saxena directorial focuses on the struggles of the families whose loved ones are at the border, protecting the nation. Check out its trailer below:

