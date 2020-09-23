Is The Flash Cancelled? Find Out If The Show Will Return For Season 7

Superhero series The Flash has been a fan favourite ever since it released on the CW network in 2014. Based on the DC Comic book character of the same name, The Flash narrates the story of Barry Allen, a superhero crime-fighter in a dapper red costume. The Flash follows Barry Allen, a crime scene investigator who inadvertently gains super-human speed when he is struck by lighting charged with Dark Matter. He then uses his newfound ability to fight criminals.

The series has had a successful run on the CW network and has competed six seasons. However, following the financial crisis in the entertainment industry and the delay, both caused due to COVID-19, fans are in doubt about the show’s future. Read on to find out, “Is The Flash cancelled?”

Read | What time does 'Enola Holmes' release on Netflix? Check full details

Is The Flash cancelled?

Ever since its debut in 2014, The Flash has arrived what its new season in the first or second week of October. However, this looks grim for The Flash fans this year, considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the film and television industry. As CW did not speak much about season 7 until very late, fans were worried whether the network had decided to wrap the show up in just six seasons. But, fans need not fret as CW has confirmed on its official website that due to the production delays this year, The Flash season 7 has been pushed to premiere in January 2021.

Read | Netflix cancels 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' post winning an Emmy & fans hate it

The Flash Season 7: Who is in the cast this season?

The Flash Season 6 had a crossover with ‘Crisis On Infinite Earth’. In the crossover, fans were doubtful whether The Flash would be able to survive or will he sacrifice his life so that billions of other people can live. Gladly, it was later discovered that John Wesley’s Shipped version of the speedster will die in Flash’s place.

Read | Is Puppy Murder on Netflix a real film? Here's what Netizens are saying

Hence fans can expect to see Grant Gustin playing Barry Allen/The Flash in season. Aside from Gustin cast members such as Candice Patton Carlos Valdes, Danielle Panabaker and Tomorrow Cavanagh will be seen. Additionally, Jesse L Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Hartley Sawyer are also expected to reprise their roles in The Flash Season 7.

Read | Tom Felton opts for a new look for Netflix's 'A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting'

The Flash Season 7: Storyline

Naturally, Season 7 will pick up where the season six left off. According to PopTimes UK, the showrunner Eric Wallace has stated that The Flash Season 7 will be even better. The main focus of the story if going to be the end of Eva’s story and the beginning of the next villain’s story.

Promo Image Source: The Flash (Official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.